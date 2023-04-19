Chad Daybell Asked About Hawaii Home Weeks After Lori's Kids Vanished, Said Couple Had 'No Pets or Children'

"We are interested in seeing this property," Chad wrote to a Hawaii realtor. "Would the owners be interested in leasing this property to a clean couple with no pets or children?"

By Nicole Acosta
and
Published on April 19, 2023 04:42 PM
Chad Daybell Lori Vallow
Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow. Photo: Rexburg Police Department ; Madison County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

On Wednesday morning, during Lori Vallow Daybell's ongoing murder trial, a series of documents were revealed — including an email sent by husband Chad Daybell just weeks after her children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, disappeared.

The Nov. 8, 2019, email was sent to a realtor in Hawaii about a property that was on the market.

"We are interested in seeing this property," Chad wrote. "Would the owners be interested in leasing this property to a clean couple with no pets or children?"

Lori, 49, is currently on trial on accusations she murdered J.J. and Tylee and conspired to murder Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Tammy, Chad Daybell's first wife, died in the home she shared with Chad on October 19 of that same year. Two weeks later on November 5, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

On June 9, 2020, the badly decomposed remains of Tylee and J.J. were found buried on Chad's Idaho property. Tylee had been dismembered and burned; J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape.

On Tuesday, Lori's only surviving son, Colby Ryan, took the stand in the Boise, Idaho, courtroom to testify about his mother and the relationship he had with his slain siblings. During his emotional testimony, he said that at one point, Lori was a good mother, but "after she met Chad Daybell, she changed."

JJ Vallow, Colby Ryab, Tylee Ryan

A highly emotional phone call between Ryan and Lori, which took place after the remains of both children were found, was also played for the jury Tuesday.

"My siblings, my whole family, my dad — everyone is gone except my mom and you're in jail because of it," Ryan says during the call that was taken after Lori was taken into custody.

"I pray every day no matter how mad I am at you, no matter how bad I want to hit your husband in the face with a shovel, I pray for you, I pray for him," Ryan adds. "You ripped my heart out! You ripped everyone's heart out."

During opening statements last week, prosecutors revealed that Tammy's cause of death was asphyxiation.

"[Tammy] died at the hands of another," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said.

"[Lori] will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wanted and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake added.

Lori's current trial is ongoing. In March, it was ruled that she will not face the death penalty in the slayings. She faces life in prison if convicted. Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, and has pleaded not guilty, but will be tried at a separate time.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
All the Charges Mom Lori Vallow Faces in Missing Idaho Siblings Case
Lori Vallow Daybell Laughed on Phone Call When Son Confronted Her About Siblings: 'You Ripped My Heart Out!'
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell
Biggest Bombshells from Murder Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho Mom Accused of Killing Her 2 Kids
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Killed Her Kids for 'Money, Power and Sex,' Prosecutors Say at Her Trial
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Inside the Phone Call Between Lori Vallow Daybell and Husband as Police Searched for Kids' Remains
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Before J.J. Vallow Vanished, Mom Lori Said He Had 'Evil Spirit' in Him, Was 'Difficult': Friend
Colby Ryan. Dateline NBC; Tylee Ryan http://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1376727/1/screen CR: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Lori Vallow Daybell's Son Cries on Witness Stand as Photo of Slain Tylee Ryan Is Shown: 'That's My Sister'
Tammy Daybell
Prosecutors Reveal How Tammy Daybell Died During Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: 'At the Hands of Another'
Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell
'Attraction from the Very Beginning': Inside the Courtship of Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Chad Daybell Told Cops He 'Hardly Knew' Lori Vallow Daybell, Even Though They Were Married: Detective
Lori Vallow
Chad Daybell Called Lori Vallow 'My Goddess Lover' Months Before Wife Tammy's Killing
YouTube screen grab showing Alex Cox who killed Lori Vallow's ex husband Charles Vallow.
Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother Alex Cox Told Wife, 'I Think I Am Their Fall Guy' the Night Before He Died
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Judge Denies Request from Lori Vallow Daybell to Be Absent from Court for Testimony About Children's Remains
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell Is on Trial for Murder. Here Are All the People Connected to Her Who Died Mysteriously
Lori Vallow
Detective Recounts Grisly Excavation of Lori Vallow Daybell's Slain Kids, Says Husband Sped Away from Scene
Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on . A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure Missing Kids-Mom Arrested, Lihue, USA - 25 Feb 2020
What to Know About Lori Vallow Daybell, the Mother Accused of Murdering 3 in Doomsday Plot
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Goes on Trial Monday for Allegedly Murdering Her 2 Children, Husband's Ex in Doomsday Plot