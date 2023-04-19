Chad Daybell Asked About Hawaii Home Weeks After Lori's Kids Vanished, Said Couple Had 'No Pets or Children'

On Wednesday morning, during Lori Vallow Daybell's ongoing murder trial, a series of documents were revealed — including an email sent by husband Chad Daybell just weeks after her children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, disappeared.

The Nov. 8, 2019, email was sent to a realtor in Hawaii about a property that was on the market.

"We are interested in seeing this property," Chad wrote. "Would the owners be interested in leasing this property to a clean couple with no pets or children?"

Lori, 49, is currently on trial on accusations she murdered J.J. and Tylee and conspired to murder Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell.

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Tammy, Chad Daybell's first wife, died in the home she shared with Chad on October 19 of that same year. Two weeks later on November 5, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

On June 9, 2020, the badly decomposed remains of Tylee and J.J. were found buried on Chad's Idaho property. Tylee had been dismembered and burned; J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape.

On Tuesday, Lori's only surviving son, Colby Ryan, took the stand in the Boise, Idaho, courtroom to testify about his mother and the relationship he had with his slain siblings. During his emotional testimony, he said that at one point, Lori was a good mother, but "after she met Chad Daybell, she changed."

A highly emotional phone call between Ryan and Lori, which took place after the remains of both children were found, was also played for the jury Tuesday.

"My siblings, my whole family, my dad — everyone is gone except my mom and you're in jail because of it," Ryan says during the call that was taken after Lori was taken into custody.

"I pray every day no matter how mad I am at you, no matter how bad I want to hit your husband in the face with a shovel, I pray for you, I pray for him," Ryan adds. "You ripped my heart out! You ripped everyone's heart out."

During opening statements last week, prosecutors revealed that Tammy's cause of death was asphyxiation.

"[Tammy] died at the hands of another," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said.

"[Lori] will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wanted and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake added.

Lori's current trial is ongoing. In March, it was ruled that she will not face the death penalty in the slayings. She faces life in prison if convicted. Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, and has pleaded not guilty, but will be tried at a separate time.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.