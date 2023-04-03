Lori Vallow Daybell Goes on Trial Today for Allegedly Murdering Her 2 Children, Husband's Ex in Doomsday Plot

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, will be tried separately

Published on April 3, 2023 09:52 AM
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow. Photo: Dennis Fujimoto/AP/Shutterstock

Lori Vallow Daybell's long-awaited murder trial begins today inside an Idaho courtroom with the first day of jury selection.

The Idaho mother and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of killing Lori's two children, Joshua Jaxon "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell. Prosecutors say the alleged murders stemmed from the couple's religious beliefs, which involved doomsday prophecies.

Lori and Chad — a self-published author of doomsday scenarios — face multiple charges including murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the cases. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and Chad will go on trial separately.

J.J. and Tylee were reported missing after J.J.'s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, called authorities in Rexburg, Idaho, in November of 2019 and asked them to conduct a welfare check on the children. Once they did, they realized that J.J. and Tylee hadn't been seen since September of that year.

In June 2020, the remains of the children were found buried on a property belonging to Chad.

After the children disappeared, Lori and Chad faced police scrutiny when their pasts revealed a trail of mysterious deaths, including those of Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell, and Lori's fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Subsequently, Lori and Chad were both charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the death of Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019 — weeks after Lori's children went missing and weeks before Chad and Lori got married.

Lori has also been indicted in Arizona on one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder in connection with the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Charles Vallow was shot to death in 2019 by Lori's brother Alex Cox, who later died of natural causes. Lori and Cox said the shooting was in self-defense, and Lori has pleaded not guilty.

In March, a judge ruled that Lori will not face the death penalty in her current murder trial. She faces life in prison if convicted.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

