Lori Vallow Daybell Texted Husband About 'Perfectly Orchestrated Plan to Take the Children' Before Deaths

A former FBI agent testified Monday about text messages between Lori Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband Chad Daybell that preceded the death of Lori's children and Chad's wife Tammy.

The text messages between the doomsday couple who embrace end-of-times prophecies were found on Lori's iCloud account, former FBI special agent Douglas Hart testified at Lori's trial for murder in connection with the deaths of her children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell, the East Idaho News, CourtTV and KSL report.

Prosecutors have said that the couple used their religious beliefs to rationalize the killings and that they had a rating scale that could determine if someone had been possessed by evil spirits or were zombies. Those that "signed contracts" with Jesus Christ were light and those who did the same with Satan were dark.

Hart testified that, according to their beliefs, when someone's rating was near zero they were close to dying, the East Idaho News reported.

From left: Lori Vallow Daybell, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell.

In one text exchange on July 23, 2019 between the couple, Lori told Chad she suspected Tylee was possessed. Tylee was "being super sweet and helpful and she cleaned her room. See if she got switched" — or possessed. "Totally not her."

"Yes, she was switched," Chad responded. "Please let me know when you can talk, and I will explain it."

A week later, on July 30, Chad said Tammy was at a 3 on their scale, which according to prosecutors meant she was getting closer to death, while J.J. was at a 2.

John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register/AP

"2 and 3 percent?," Lori responded. "Not zero?"

Lori asked again on Aug. 10 if J.J. was close to zero.

"He was just up talking nonsense for like 2 hours last night," she texted to Chad. "I'm sure they were bugging him. Is he at zero yet? I miss you."

"Yes, he's at zero," responded Chad, according to the East Idaho News. "He probably was partly through the veil, talking to people both light and dark."

"Do you think there is a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children?," Lori asked. "And we just have to wait for it to be carried out? I feel lost like I should be doing something to help."

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell in Hawaii. Eric Grossarth/ EastIdahoNews.com

"You are doing everything right my love," Chad said. "There is a plan being orchestrated for the children."

Chad added: "When I was sitting across from him eating bacon, I sensed he was barely attached to his body."

On Sept. 3, five days before a final photo of Tylee was taken on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park along with Lori, J.J. and Lori's brother, Alex Cox, Lori texted Cox — who prosecutors believe is central to the case.

When Cox asked what Lori was doing, she responded, "working on Z's," referring to Zombies.

"I am proud of you," Cox responded. "No more Zs."

"We r trying to get to the bottom of what we need to do to eliminate them completely," she wrote. "I'm sure you will be told also."

"Excellent," responded Cox.

On Oct. 5, two weeks before Tammy died, Chad texted Lori that Tammy had "switched" and a demon named Viola had taken possession of her body. "Tammy is in Limbo, and a level 3 demonic entity named Viola is in her body," he texted, according to the East Idaho News. "Not fully sure of the timing for removal, but once her actions verify the differences, I don't want to wait."

On Oct. 19, Chad reported Tammy's death, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up.

The next day, Chad asked Lori to rent them a condo in Hawaii.

"I want to get going full steam on the Lili workout plan," he texted. "Tighten the abs, get a full-body tan, grow my hair out. This could be really good for both of us."

"I love that plan," Lori responded.

"I'm feeling sad, but it isn't for the reason everyone thinks," Chad wrote.

The trial continues.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.