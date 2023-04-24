Inside Lori Vallow's Internet History: Wedding Dresses on Day Tammy Daybell Was Buried & Kids' Life Insurance

On Oct. 19, 2019, Chad Daybell reported the death of his wife Tammy Daybell saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up

During the third week of testimony at Lori Vallow Daybell's murder trial, Rexburg Police Det. David Stubbs took the stand for the second time and testified about what authorities say they found on Lori's internet history.

According to Stubbs, in October of 2019, a search history from an email account associated with Lori searched for wedding dresses in Hawaii, East Idaho News reports.

"What also caught my attention was this was being looked at on the same day as Tammy's funeral," Stubbs testified, the outlet reports.

Tammy Daybell was Chad Daybell's first wife. On Oct. 19, 2019, Chad reported the death of Tammy, 49, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up. The manner of death was initially ruled as "natural causes," and no autopsy was done. However, Tammy's death was later deemed "suspicious" by authorities.

On November 5, two weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

Weeks before Tammy's death, Lori's children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, disappeared in September 2019.

A July 21, 2019 search showed that the user also looked up: "gerber life policy" and "life insurance for children – the Grow-Up Plan," East Idaho News reports. According to GerberLife.com, The Grow-Up Plan is "a whole life insurance policy for a child that builds cash value."

According to East Idaho News, Stubbs also said the user looked at wedding rings on Aug. 25, 2019 and ordered two. At this time, Tammy and Chad were still married.

"We were thinking it was odd for her to be looking at wedding rings at that time," Stubbs said, the outlet reports.

Other searches include, "sell service dog" and "Service Dogs for Sale" on July 26, 2019 and "Kennedy Elementary Rexburg Idaho phone number" and "define possess" on Sept. 20 of that year, East Idaho News reports.

J.J., who had an autism diagnosis, had a service dog. WTHR-13 reports that on July 22, Lori sent an email asking to return J.J.'s service dog to the company that trained it.

This was 11 days after Lori's fourth husband and J.J.'s adoptive father, Charles Vallow, was shot to death by her brother Alex Cox on July 11 in what Cox claimed was self defense. Lori is now charged in Arizona connection with Charles' death as well. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

In December of 2019, Tammy's body was exhumed for an autopsy to be conducted. During opening statements at Lori's trial, prosecutors revealed that Tammy was killed by asphyxiation. Chad and Tammy had five children together.

"[Tammy] died at the hands of another," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during opening statements on Monday.

"[Lori] will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wanted and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake added.

Last week the jury heard from a slew of witnesses, including Lori's only surviving son, Colby Ryan, who cried when photos of J.J. and Tylee were shown and said at one point during his testimony, "After [Lori] met Chad Daybell, she changed."

In June 2020, the remains of Tylee and J.J. were found on Chad Daybell's Idaho property. Tylee had been dismembered and burned; J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape, according to earlier trial testimony.

Lori, now 49, is currently on trial in Boise, Idaho, on charges she murdered J.J. and Tylee and conspired to murder Tammy Daybell. Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, and has pleaded not guilty. He will be tried at a separate time.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

