Prosecutors Reveal How Tammy Daybell Died During Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: 'At The Hands of Another'

"[Lori] will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wanted and she wanted Chad Daybell," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during opening statements on Monday

By Christine Pelisek
and
Published on April 10, 2023 01:03 PM
Tammy Daybell
Photo: Facebook

During opening statements at Lori Vallow Daybell's long-awaited murder trial, prosecutors revealed that Lori's fifth husband's first wife was killed by asphyxiation.

Lori is charged with murdering her two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and she is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Chad Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Lori has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Chad, who is Lori's fifth husband, is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, but will have a separate trial.

"[Tammy] died at the hands of another," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during opening statements on Monday.

"[Lori] will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wanted and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake added.

On Oct. 19, 2019, Chad Daybell reported the death of his wife Tammy, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up. The manner of death was initially ruled as "natural causes," and no autopsy was done. However, Tammy's death was later deemed "suspicious."

Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell. John Roark/AP/Shutterstock; Facebook (2)

In December of 2019, Tammy's body was exhumed for an autopsy to be conducted, but the results were not made public. However, in 2021 Chad and Lori were charged in connection with her untimely death.

During opening statements, Blake also showed the jury photos of the shallow grave where J.J. and Tylee's remains were found. J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape; Tylee was dismembered and burned, the East Idaho News reported, citing court documents.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Money, power and sex, that is what this case is about," Blake said. "Lori used money, power and sex or the promise of those things to get what she wanted."

Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell in Hawaii
Chad Daybell, at left, and Lori Vallow Daybell. Eric Grossarth/ EastIdahoNews.com

Lori's trial is ongoing.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

