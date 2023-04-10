Prosecutors Reveal How Tammy Daybell Died During Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: 'At The Hands of Another'

During opening statements at Lori Vallow Daybell's long-awaited murder trial, prosecutors revealed that Lori's fifth husband's first wife was killed by asphyxiation.

Lori is charged with murdering her two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and she is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Chad Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Lori has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Chad, who is Lori's fifth husband, is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, but will have a separate trial.

"[Tammy] died at the hands of another," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during opening statements on Monday.

"[Lori] will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wanted and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake added.

On Oct. 19, 2019, Chad Daybell reported the death of his wife Tammy, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up. The manner of death was initially ruled as "natural causes," and no autopsy was done. However, Tammy's death was later deemed "suspicious."

Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell.

In December of 2019, Tammy's body was exhumed for an autopsy to be conducted, but the results were not made public. However, in 2021 Chad and Lori were charged in connection with her untimely death.

During opening statements, Blake also showed the jury photos of the shallow grave where J.J. and Tylee's remains were found. J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape; Tylee was dismembered and burned, the East Idaho News reported, citing court documents.

"Money, power and sex, that is what this case is about," Blake said. "Lori used money, power and sex or the promise of those things to get what she wanted."

Chad Daybell, at left, and Lori Vallow Daybell.

Lori's trial is ongoing.

