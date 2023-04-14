Biggest Bombshells from Murder Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho Mom Accused of Killing Her 2 Kids

Content warning: This story contains disturbing details.

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is currently on trial, accused of murdering her two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her fifth husband Chad Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.

After Tylee and J.J. disappeared in September of 2019, their remains were found on Chad's Idaho property on June 2020.

Chad is also charged with murder in connection to Tylee, J.J. and Tammy's deaths, but will be tried separately. Both Chad and Lori have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Here are the biggest bombshells from her long-awaited trial.

1. Lori Used "Money, Power, Sex" to Get What She Wanted, Prosecutor Said

"Money, power and sex, that is what this case is about," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during opening statements on April 10. "Lori used money, power and sex or the promise of those things to get what she wanted."

During opening statements, Lori sat in between her defense attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, inside the Boise, Idaho, courtroom.

Lori Vallow (center). Lisa Cheney of Boise, Idaho

2. Tammy Daybell's Cause of Death Revealed

During opening statements, Blake also revealed Tammy Daybell's cause of death, saying that she was asphyxiated and "died at the hands of another."

"[Lori] will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wanted and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake added.

On Oct. 19, 2019, Chad Daybell reported Tammy's death, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up. The manner of death was initially ruled as "natural causes," and no autopsy was done. However, Tammy's death was later deemed "suspicious."

In December of 2019, Tammy's body was exhumed for an autopsy to be conducted, but the results were not made public. But in 2021 Chad and Lori were charged in connection with her untimely death.

3. Grisly Excavation of Children

On April 11, Rexburg, Idaho, police detective Ray Hermosillo revealed chilling details about the day in 2020 he found the remains of J.J. and Tylee on Chad's property.

As they were digging, Hermosillo said, "We eventually uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee — whom we assumed it was Tylee — that had been burned. There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hermosillo said investigators found more globs of burnt flesh and bone in a green bucket. He added they were only able to work for a few minutes at a time because of the smell.

Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and his sister Tylee Ryan.

He said as they continued to dig they found a partial skull. The remains of J.J. were found wrapped in black bags underneath a tree in the backyard.

4. Chad Claimed He 'Hardly Knew' Lori — Even Though They Were Married

On April 11, Hermosillo testified that Chad told cops he "hardly knew" Lori — even though they were married at the time.

When Hermosillo visited Chad's Rexburg home in 2019 after J.J. had been reported missing, he asked Chad for Lori's number. But Chad said he didn't have it.

"I assumed he was lying because they were close," Hermosillo testified.

And when Hermosillo asked Chad about his relationship with Lori, "He said he hardly knew her," Hermosillo testified, adding that he was suspicious because authorities "knew that Lori and Chad had been married two weeks prior to contact."

Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow Daybell. Eric Grossarth/ EastIdahoNews.com

Subsequently, Hermosillo got multiple search warrants, including one for Lori's home.

5. Jurors Hear Phone Call Between Chad and Lori as Police Searched for Slain Children

On April 12, jurors heard a recording of a phone conversation between Chad and Lori that took place while authorities searched Chad's property for J.J. and Tylee.

During the call, Lori asked Chad if he was okay.

"They are searching the property," Chad told her. "There was a search warrant."

Later in the call, Lori asked, "Are they seizing stuff again?"

Chad responded: "They are searching… We'll see what transpires."

Lori asked if she can do anything for her husband.

"I'm feeling pretty calm," responded Chad, who then told Lori that he loved her.

6. Lori Talked About 'Dark' Spirits of Kids: Friend

On April 13, Lori's friend Melanie Gibb testified that Lori had told her both of her children had "dark" spirits.

According to Gibb, Lori believed that people existed on a scale of "light" and "dark" — with those that "signed contracts" with Jesus Christ being light and those who did the same with Satan as dark.

Lisa Cheney of Boise, Idaho

Gibb said that Lori told her in September 2019 that J.J. had become "dark" that month, and that Tylee had become dark earlier that year.

7. Chad and Lori had 'Attraction from the Very Beginning'

Gibb testified that Chad and Lori met at a conference in Utah in 2018 — and there was "an attraction from the very beginning."

"She seemed very interested in him. She seemed flattered by him. Enticed by the conversation. A little flirty-like," Gibb testified.

According to Gibb, Lori told her that at the conference, Chad had told her they had been married in "previous lives."

Chad Daybell, left, with his defense attorney John Prior in court Aug. 3, 2020. John Roark/Post Register

"She shared with me that he told her that they had been married in another time period," Gibb testified.

Lori's trial is ongoing. In March, it was ruled that she would not face the death penalty in the slayings. She faces life in prison if convicted.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.