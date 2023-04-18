Lori Vallow Daybell Laughed on Phone Call When Son Confronted Her About Siblings: 'You Ripped My Heart Out!'

"My siblings, my whole family, my dad — everyone is gone except my mom, and you're in jail because of it," Lori Vallow Daybell's son, Colby Ryan, says during the call, which was played during court

All the Charges Mom Lori Vallow Faces in Missing Idaho Siblings Case
Lori Vallow, center, with her children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan . Photo: REXBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

During the second week of testimony at Lori Vallow Daybell's ongoing murder trial, a jailhouse phone call between her and her surviving son, Colby Ryan, was played for the jury. In it, Ryan is emotional as he questions his mother about his slain siblings, whose remains were found in June 2020.

"Hi Colby," Lori says on the call. Ryan then asks his mother if she is hiding from him. She responds that Ryan is the one who didn't want to talk to her, then Ryan says: "Probably because you murdered my siblings."

"Mom, you've been shoving BS up my throat for a long time," Ryan can be heard saying later in the phone call. "I can't tell you the amount of pain I've felt from your decisions."

Lori is currently on trial on accusations she murdered her two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspired to murder her fifth husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Tammy, Chad Daybell's first wife, died in the home she shared with Chad on October 19 of that same year. Two weeks later on November 5, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

On June 9, 2020, the badly decomposed remains of Tylee and J.J. were found buried on Chad's Idaho property. Tylee had been dismembered and burned; J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape.

The following day, Lori and Chad were charged with multiple charges, including concealment of evidence. In May 2021, they were both indicted on murder charges in connection with the deaths of the J.J., Tylee and Tammy — whose body was previously exhumed for an autopsy to be conducted. They have both pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against them.

"I have prayed for you in my worst moments," Colby says during the call. "I have prayed for my siblings who you swore to me were ok. I thought I could trust you. I thought that you were a completely different person."

"You've known me your whole life," Lori says.

"I don't know a murderous mother," Ryan responds.

Lori Vallow Daybell's son Colby Ryan addresses the media during the hearing for Daybell on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho.
Colby Ryan. John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP

"You've lied to me more times than I can count about this," Ryan says.

"I've tried my best to forgive you," he adds. "Forgive you and Chad. My heart was broken by my own mother. What are you doing?"

Lori responds, "They think they know what happened. They think they know who is responsible. One day you will know what actually happened."

Colby then tells his mother that God will punish her for what she has done, then Lori is heard laughing on the call and Ryan asks, "Is this funny?"

"I love you," Lori responds. "I always will. One day you will understand. I don't have anything else to say. You weren't there. Summer wasn't there ... [J.J. and Tylee] know exactly what happened. They love me and they are still together. They know the truth. Go ahead and judge me. I'm the one that knows."

The emotional phone call continues and at one point Ryan yells, "The kids are found buried in your new husband's backyard!"

"My siblings, my whole family, my dad — everyone is gone except my mom and you're in jail because of it," Ryan says during the call.

"I pray every day no matter how mad I am at you, no matter how bad I want to hit your husband in the face with a shovel, I pray for you, I pray for him. You ripped my heart out! You ripped everyone's heart out."

Chad Daybell Lori Vallow
Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow. Rexburg Police Department ; Madison County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

Lori's current trial is ongoing. In March, it was ruled that she will not face the death penalty in the slayings. She faces life in prison if convicted. Chad will be tried at a separate time.

