Lori Vallow Daybell Killed Her Kids for 'Money, Power and Sex,' Prosecutors Say at Her Trial

Opening statements began today in the long-awaited murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of killing her two children and her fifth husband's first wife.

Lori is charged with murder in the deaths of her two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her husband Chad Daybell's first wife Tammy Daybell.

"Money, power and sex, that is what this case is about," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during opening statements. "Lori used money, power and sex or the promise of those things to get what she wanted."

Vallow has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Chad is also charged with murder in connection to Tylee, J.J. and Tammy's deaths, but will be tried separately.

On Monday, Lori sat in between her defense attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas, inside of the Idaho courtroom. District Judge Steven Boyce is residing over the case.

Among the packed courtroom, Chad's attorney John Prior and J.J.'s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, were in attendance.

J.J. and Tylee were reported missing by J.J.'s grandparents in November of 2019 after it was discovered that the children hadn't been seen since September of that year. In June 2020, the remains of J.J. and Tylee were found buried on a property belonging to Chad.

During opening statements on Monday, prosecutors showed the jury photos of the shallow grave where J.J. and Tylee's remains were found.

"What was left of Tylee was found. Charred remains. A mass of bone and tissues. That was what was left of this beautiful young woman," Blake said. "Her DNA was discovered on a pickaxe and shovel and later found in Daybell's shed."

Blake also said that when Lori's children went missing, she didn't take any steps to find them or post missing person posters.

"J.J. also lost his father," Blake added. "When he lost his father, he became much more difficult to care for. He was entitled to social security benefits. The defendant didn't want to have to take care of J.J. anymore, he had money, J.J.'s gone."

When their remains were found, J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape; Tylee was dismembered and burned, the East Idaho News reported, citing court documents.

Judge Steven Boyce ruled in March that Vallow, who spent time in a psychiatric treatment facility before being deemed fit for trial, would not face the death penalty in the slayings.

After the children disappeared, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — faced police scrutiny when their pasts revealed a trail of mysterious deaths, including Chad's wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019 — weeks after Lori's children went missing and weeks before Chad and Lori got married.

During Monday's opening statements, Blake also revealed Tammy's cause of death, saying that she was asphyxiated and "died at the hands of another."

"[Lori] will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wanted and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake added.

Lori's trial is ongoing.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.