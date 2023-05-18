Lori Vallow Daybell Juror Says He 'Put a Face to Evil' During Child Murderer's Trial

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty last week of killing her children Tylee Ryan and Joshua "J.J." Vallow and of conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 18, 2023 08:33 AM
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
Lori Vallow Daybell. Photo: Madison County Jail

One of the twelve jurors who convicted Lori Vallow Daybell of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her fifth husband's first wife is speaking out about the trial.

In an interview that aired on Good Morning America Wednesday, Saul Hernandez spoke exclusively with ABC News about what led to the guilty verdict, which was delivered in a Boise, Idaho, courtroom Friday after six hours of deliberation.

"As the case progressed, as the evidence came to light, testimony was shared, it was harder to look at her," Hernandez said. "Growing up, we're taught good and bad, God and evil, and I think for the first time in my life, I put a face to evil."

Hernandez said that at first, he didn't think prosecutors presented enough evidence to establish Lori's involvement in the murder of Lori's 16-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, but that his stance quickly changed on the second day of deliberation.

"I just didn't feel like at that timeline with Tylee we were quite there yet, and if we were, I perhaps was missing it," he said.

Lori was found guilty of murdering Tylee and 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and conspiring to murder 49-year-old Tammy Daybell.

On June 9, 2020, the remains of J.J. and Tylee were found buried on the Idaho property of Chad Daybell, who married Lori in November 2019 — just weeks after his wife Tammy died. The children disappeared in September 2019.

Lori Vallow Daybell Juror - Saul Hernandez
Saul Hernandez. Courtesy of ABC

Chad, 54, is charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried at a separate trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell
From left: Lori Vallow Daybell, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell.

Prosecutors have said Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — claimed the children were zombies and carried out their missions with help from Lori's late brother, Alex Cox.

"I think she started with maybe curiosity, exploring what her initial beliefs were," Hernandez said. "And once Chad came into the picture, she went along with it."

Lori will be sentenced at a later time.

