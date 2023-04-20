Lori Vallow Daybell Said J.J. Knocked Over a Picture of Christ During 'Episode' — Then the Boy Vanished

The husband of Lori Vallow Daybell's former friend testified during the Idaho mother's ongoing trial on Thursday and described the last time he saw Lori's 7-year-old son Joshua "J.J." Vallow alive.

David Warwick, the husband of Melanie Gibb, took the stand and said the last time he saw J.J. was on Sept. 22, 2019 during a long weekend visit with his wife at Lori's Rexburg, Idaho, apartment.

He said that during the weekend, he saw J.J. sitting on the couch playing with toys and at one point he saw the young boy go outside to play with other children. Warwick testified that he never saw Lori's daughter, Tylee Ryan, during the weekend and that he never met her.

He said that he was told by Lori that Tylee, who was 16 at the time she disappeared, was attending college and that she wanted to be "independent."

Lori, now 49, is currently on trial in Boise, Idaho, on charges she murdered J.J. and Tylee and conspired to murder her fifth husband's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Warwick said that on the last night of his visit, Sept. 22, he saw Lori's brother Alex Cox carrying a sleeping J.J. upstairs to put him to bed in Lori's room.

The next morning, when Warwick went to tell Lori goodbye, he didn't see J.J. When he asked where he was, Lori said that J.J., who had an autism diagnosis, had an "episode," where he climbed on the fridge and cabinets and she couldn't control him. During the episode, according to Lori, J.J. had knocked over a picture of Jesus Christ in the home. She said that her brother Alex Cox then took J.J.

Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left; mom Lori Vallow, center; and sister Tylee Ryan. Rexburg Police Department

During the weekend, Warwick said he also saw Chad Daybell — who was married to his first wife Tammy Daybell at the time — on multiple occasions. Chad told Warwick that Tammy was a good wife but, "He said that her time was coming up and that him and Lori were going to do the things they committed to God," Warwick said on the stand.

"Chad had a dream that [Tammy] was going to pass away by the time Chad was 50," Warwick added.

Less than one month after Warwick's visit to Lori's home, on October 19, Chad reported that his 49-year-old wife Tammy had gone to bed with a cough and never woke up. Her death was ruled natural, and no autopsy was performed. However, in December of that year, authorities labeled Tammy's death as suspicious and exhumed her body for an autopsy.

Last week, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake revealed that after Tammy was exhumed, her cause of death was ruled asphyxiation.

"[Tammy] died at the hands of another," Blake said.

Both Tylee and J.J. were last seen in September of 2019 and on June 9, 2020, their remains were found buried on Chad's Idaho property. Tylee had been dismembered and burned; J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Lori's brother Cox died of what authorities have said were natural causes at his Arizona home where he lived with his wife of less than two weeks.

Lori's current trial is ongoing. In March, it was ruled that she will not face the death penalty in the slayings. She faces life in prison if convicted. Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, and has pleaded not guilty. He will be tried at a separate time.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.