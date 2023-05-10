'Is He at Zero Yet?': Inside Lori Vallow Daybell's 'Zombie' Percentage Scale Allegedly Connected to J.J.'s Death

This week, a retired FBI agent testified about multiple texts between Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell that were found on Lori's iCloud leading up to the death of her two children and Chad's first wife.

Some of the more grim texts between the doomsday couple who embrace end-of-times prophecies focused on purported "death percentages" involving Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, his 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell, the East Idaho News, CourtTV, KPLC and KSL reported.

J.J. and Tylee's bodies were found buried in Chad's backyard in June 2020.

Former FBI special agent Douglas Hart testified Monday that when someone's rating was near zero or close to 100, that meant they were close to dying, according to the East Idaho News.

In a text exchange between the couple on July 18, 2019, weeks before the children disappeared in September, Chad told Lori that Tylee was at 0.13 and J.J. was at 99.99.

"I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her," Chad wrote, according to KPLC.

"He [J.J.] is at 99.99. Raphael visited him and told him to follow Amy into the light," Chad wrote. "I also assured him that James would love and take care of his mommy, which he will with all of his heart and soul."

FBI tactical specialist Nicole Heideman testified that according to a story written by Chad, who was an author of end-times books, the names Raphael and James both represent Chad, CourtTV reports.

"That is sweet!," Lori replied. "I miss you desperately."

From left: Lori Vallow Daybell, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell.

'Still Feeling Hot for You'

On July 30, Chad texted Lori that he was inspired "to go back to my original death percentages," according to the East Idaho News.

On that day, Chad texted Lori: "Tammy is very close. Her percentage has fallen steadily since Hiplos [a dark spirit the couple believed in] left. It is encouraging!"

"What s the percentage now?," Lori asked. "What about jjs too?"

"Tammy is at 3," Chad responded. "JJ is at 2. Both are being heavily shielded to stop intruders."

"2 and 3 percent?," Lori asked, according to the East Idaho News. "Not zero?"

"I will explain when we talk," Chad responded.

"Ok," Lori replied. "Still feeling hot for you."

"Yes, we might need to release a little steam next time we meet," Chad answered. "Anyway, this is the chart that checks what percentage mortals are still in their body. It worked for my friend's wife who died, my neighbor, George Bush, Stan Lee, etc. I kind of forgot about it because we've been dealing with zombies and demonic entities. But this afternoon Tammy said she felt lightheaded, as if her body and spirit weren't connected."

Tammy died on October 19, 2019. Her death was originally thought to be natural but later ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

Chad Daybell, left, with his defense attorney John Prior in court Aug. 3, 2020. John Roark/Post Register

'Perfectly Orchestrated Plan to Take the Children'

Lori asked again on Aug. 10 if J.J. was close to zero.

"He was just up talking nonsense for like 2 hours last night," she texted to Chad. "I'm sure they were bugging him. Is he at zero yet? I miss you."

"Yes, he's at zero," responded Chad, according to the East Idaho News. "He probably was partly through the veil, talking to people both light and dark."

"Do you think there is a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children?," Lori asked. "And we just have to wait for it to be carried out? I feel lost like I should be doing something to help."

"There is a plan being orchestrated for the children," responded Chad. I was shown last night how it fit together, but it has been taken from my mind of course."

Chad added: "When I was sitting across from him eating bacon, I sensed he was barely attached to his body."

Both the prosecution and defense rested their case on Tuesday, KSL reported.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

In March, it was ruled that Lori, who spent time in a psychiatric treatment facility before being deemed fit for trial, would not face the death penalty in the slayings. She faces life in prison if convicted.

Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, and has pleaded not guilty. He will be tried at a separate time.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.