Breaking: Lori Vallow Daybell Indicted for Allegedly Conspiring to Kill Her Niece's Husband in Arizona

Lori Vallow Daybell has been indicted by a grand jury in Arizona for allegedly conspiring to kill her niece's husband Brandon Boudreaux in 2019

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 17, 2023 02:59 PM
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
Lori Vallow Daybell. Photo: Madison County Jail

Just days after Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted of killing her two children and conspiring to kill her fifth husband's first wife, the Idaho mom will be prosecuted in Arizona on separate charges.

A Maricopa County grand jury indicted Lori for allegedly conspiring to kill her niece's husband Brandon Boudreaux on Feb. 24, 2022, according to Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum. Boudreaux survived the alleged plot and is still living.

Per the indictment, which remains sealed, Lori and her late brother Alex Cox agreed that "at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of first-degree premeditated murder" on Oct. 2, 2019, Lum reports.

Police in Gilbert, Ariz., say Cox, who died of natural causes in Dec. 2019, shot at Boudreaux and tried to kill him outside his home after he returned from a trip to the gym, East Idaho News reports. Boudreaux was married to Melanie Pawlowski, Lori's niece, at the time.

"The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has made the state of Idaho aware of our intent to prosecute the defendant in Arizona for charges stemming from these submittals," reads a statement from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, per East Idaho News.

It's not immediately clear if Lori has entered a plea to the new charge.

This isn't the first time Lori has been accused of committing a crime in Arizona.

She's also been charged in connection with her fourth husband's death. On July 11, 2019, Cox shot and killed 62-year-old Charles Vallow at Lori's house in Chandler, Ariz. Cox claimed self-defense and was never charged before his own death months later. Lori has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Last Friday, after a weeks-long trial, Lori was found guilty in the murders of her son 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and her daughter 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell. Tammy,49, was married to Lori's fifth husband Chad Daybell for nearly 30 years before her death. All of the murders took place in 2019.

In addition to the murder and conspiracy charges, Lori was also charged and found guilty of grand theft.

Lori is still awaiting sentencing, but will be extradited to Arizona "several weeks to several months" after, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

