Lori Vallow Daybell's Hair Allegedly Discovered on Duct Tape Found With Her Son's Remains: DNA Expert

A DNA expert who testified during the fourth week of testimony at Lori Vallow Daybell's ongoing murder trial claimed that a piece of her hair was stuck to tape recovered with her son's remains.

Keeley Coleman, a senior DNA analyst with Bode Technology, testified on Monday that she examined the hair sample discovered on the duct tape found with 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow's remains against three DNA profiles including Lori, her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and family friend, Melanie Gibb, East Idaho News, KTVB and Fox 13 report.

"The partial DNA profile matched the DNA profile provided from Lori Vallow Daybell," Coleman said in court, per East Idaho News. "The probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion."

Lori is charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her fifth husband's first wife Tammy Daybell.

On June 9, 2020, the remains of J.J. and Tylee were found buried on the Idaho property of Chad Daybell, who married Lori in November 2019 — just weeks after his wife Tammy died. The children disappeared in September 2019.

Last week, J.J.'s cause of death was revealed.

Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, said during the trial that J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, according to East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10.

Tylee's cause of death was undetermined, Warren said, according to the outlets. Warren also said Tylee's autopsy took longer than J.J.'s because her remains were not found intact.

Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan. Rexburg Police Department (2)

"What was left of Tylee was found. Charred remains. A mass of bone and tissues. That was what was left of this beautiful young woman," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during the first week of trial. "Her DNA was discovered on a pickaxe and shovel and later found in Daybell's shed."

Blake also revealed during opening statements that Tammy's cause of death was asphyxiation. Tammy, 49, died in October 2019 — weeks after Lori's children disappeared.

Chad Daybell, at left, with Tammy Daybell.

Chad is charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried separately. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lori's trial is ongoing.

