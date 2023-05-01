Lori Vallow Daybell's Hair Allegedly Discovered on Duct Tape Found With Her Son's Remains: DNA Expert

A DNA expert testified on Monday that she found a piece of hair matching Lori Vallow Daybell's DNA profile on tape found with 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow's remains

By Nicole Acosta
and
Published on May 1, 2023 01:47 PM
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell. Photo: Dennis Fujimoto/AP/Shutterstock

A DNA expert who testified during the fourth week of testimony at Lori Vallow Daybell's ongoing murder trial claimed that a piece of her hair was stuck to tape recovered with her son's remains.

Keeley Coleman, a senior DNA analyst with Bode Technology, testified on Monday that she examined the hair sample discovered on the duct tape found with 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow's remains against three DNA profiles including Lori, her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and family friend, Melanie Gibb, East Idaho News, KTVB and Fox 13 report.

"The partial DNA profile matched the DNA profile provided from Lori Vallow Daybell," Coleman said in court, per East Idaho News. "The probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion."

Lori is charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her fifth husband's first wife Tammy Daybell.

On June 9, 2020, the remains of J.J. and Tylee were found buried on the Idaho property of Chad Daybell, who married Lori in November 2019 — just weeks after his wife Tammy died. The children disappeared in September 2019.

Last week, J.J.'s cause of death was revealed.

Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, said during the trial that J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, according to East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10.

Tylee's cause of death was undetermined, Warren said, according to the outlets. Warren also said Tylee's autopsy took longer than J.J.'s because her remains were not found intact.

Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan. Rexburg Police Department (2)

"What was left of Tylee was found. Charred remains. A mass of bone and tissues. That was what was left of this beautiful young woman," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during the first week of trial. "Her DNA was discovered on a pickaxe and shovel and later found in Daybell's shed."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Blake also revealed during opening statements that Tammy's cause of death was asphyxiation. Tammy, 49, died in October 2019 — weeks after Lori's children disappeared.

Tammy and Chad Daybell
Chad Daybell, at left, with Tammy Daybell.

Chad is charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried separately. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lori's trial is ongoing.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
YouTube screen grab showing Alex Cox who killed Lori Vallow's ex husband Charles Vallow.
Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother's Fingerprints Found on Plastic Recovered with Her Son J.J.'s Remains
All the Charges Mom Lori Vallow Faces in Missing Idaho Siblings Case
Detective Says Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Buried in Uniquely 'Precise' Manner
Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Forensic Pathologist Reveals How Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Killed, Daughter's Cause of Death Unknown
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell
Inside Lori Vallow's Internet History: Wedding Dresses on Day Tammy Daybell Was Buried & Kids' Life Insurance
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell's Sister Testifies, Jurors Hear Phone Call About Kids: 'You Threw Them Away Like Garbage'
Colby Ryan. Dateline NBC; Tylee Ryan http://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1376727/1/screen CR: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Lori Vallow Daybell's Son Cries on Witness Stand as Photo of Slain Tylee Ryan Is Shown: 'That's My Sister'
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: 5 Potentially Damning Pieces of Evidence Against Idaho Mom
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Said J.J. Knocked Over a Picture of Christ During 'Episode' — Then the Boy Vanished
Charles Vallow
Detective Describes Lori Vallow Daybell's Reaction to Husband's Killing: 'Unemotional' and 'Nonchalant'
Chad Daybell Lori Vallow
Chad Daybell Asked About Hawaii Home Weeks After Lori's Kids Vanished, Said Couple Had 'No Pets or Children'
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Killed Her Kids for 'Money, Power and Sex,' Prosecutors Say at Her Trial
YouTube screen grab showing Alex Cox who killed Lori Vallow's ex husband Charles Vallow.
Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother Alex Cox Told Wife, 'I Think I Am Their Fall Guy' the Night Before He Died
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell Is on Trial for Murder. Here Are All the People Connected to Her Who Died Mysteriously
Tammy Daybell
Prosecutors Reveal How Tammy Daybell Died During Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: 'At the Hands of Another'
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
PEOPLE Takes You Inside the Lori Vallow Daybell Murder Trial: Tears, Shackles & Secret Recordings
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Before J.J. Vallow Vanished, Mom Lori Said He Had 'Evil Spirit' in Him, Was 'Difficult': Friend