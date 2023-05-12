Lori Vallow Daybell Found Guilty of Murdering Her 2 Children and Conspiring to Murder Husband's 1st Wife

Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her fifth husband's first wife.

Lori was charged with murdering and conspiring to murder her son 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and her daughter 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell. Tammy, 49, was married to Lori's fifth husband Chad Daybell for nearly 30 years before her death. All of the murders took place in 2019.

In addition to the murder and conspiracy charges, Lori was also charged and found guilty of grand theft.

While the verdict was read, Lori displayed no visible emotion. She looked at the clerk reading the verdict and looked down at times. Her hands were clasped in front of her. She wore a black jacket, a black top and black pants.

After the verdict was delivered, she calmly walked out of the courtroom without saying anything to her attorneys.

The trial lasted almost seven weeks and answered numerous questions in relation to the untimely deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy.

During opening statements, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake revealed that Tammy's cause of death was asphyxiation.

"[Tammy] died at the hands of another," Blake said.

On Oct. 19, 2019 — weeks after J.J. and Tylee disappeared — Chad Daybell reported Tammy's death, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up. The manner of death was initially ruled as "natural causes," and no autopsy was done. However, her death was later deemed "suspicious," and her body was exhumed for an autopsy to be conducted. On November 5 of that same year, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

Later in the trial and nearly three years after siblings J.J. and Tylee were found buried on Chad's Idaho property, J.J.'s cause of death was also revealed to be asphyxiation.

From left: Lori Vallow Daybell, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell.

Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, said J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, according to East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10.

Tylee's manner of death was homicide, but her cause death was undetermined, according to the outlets. Her autopsy took several days because her remains were not found intact.

"This autopsy was different," Warren said, East Idaho News reports. "The vast majority of the time when I perform an autopsy, I get an entire body and there's a process we go through. Tylee's case was different. Her remains were received in three separate sealed bags."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During the trial, numerous witnesses took the stand, including Lori's surviving son, Colby Ryan, and her sister, Summer Cox Shiflet. Both Colby and Summer cried as they spoke about J.J. and Tylee.

JJ Vallow, Colby Ryan, Tylee Ryan.

Colby described his mother, saying that for much of his life, she protected her children and supported him. He also said that throughout his childhood, he loved Lori and didn't think she could hurt someone — until she met Chad.

"My mom has spent her whole life protecting us kids," Colby said on the stand. "After she met Chad Daybell, she changed."

Chad, 54, is charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried at a separate trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lori will be sentenced at a later time.

After the verdict, prosecutors Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake released a statement saying, "We are very pleased with the jury's verdict, and we want to thank them, as well as the alternates, for their service over last six weeks during this trial. Given the pending case against the co-defendant [Chad Daybell], we are unable to conduct any additional interviews or discuss further details of this matter. We want to assure each of you that we remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell."

The statement added, "We also want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.