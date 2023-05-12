Lori Vallow Daybell Found Guilty of Murdering Her 2 Children and Conspiring to Murder Husband's 1st Wife

The nearly seven-week trial answered numerous questions in relation to the untimely deaths of Joshua "J.J." Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell

By
Published on May 12, 2023 03:05 PM
Lori Vallow
Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left; mom Lori Vallow, center; and sister Tylee Ryan. Photo: Rexburg Police Department

Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her fifth husband's first wife.

Lori was charged with murdering and conspiring to murder her son 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and her daughter 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell. Tammy, 49, was married to Lori's fifth husband Chad Daybell for nearly 30 years before her death. All of the murders took place in 2019.

In addition to the murder and conspiracy charges, Lori was also charged and found guilty of grand theft.

While the verdict was read, Lori displayed no visible emotion. She looked at the clerk reading the verdict and looked down at times. Her hands were clasped in front of her. She wore a black jacket, a black top and black pants.

After the verdict was delivered, she calmly walked out of the courtroom without saying anything to her attorneys.

The trial lasted almost seven weeks and answered numerous questions in relation to the untimely deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy.

During opening statements, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake revealed that Tammy's cause of death was asphyxiation.

"[Tammy] died at the hands of another," Blake said.

On Oct. 19, 2019 — weeks after J.J. and Tylee disappeared — Chad Daybell reported Tammy's death, saying she had gone to bed with a cough and didn't wake up. The manner of death was initially ruled as "natural causes," and no autopsy was done. However, her death was later deemed "suspicious," and her body was exhumed for an autopsy to be conducted. On November 5 of that same year, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

Later in the trial and nearly three years after siblings J.J. and Tylee were found buried on Chad's Idaho property, J.J.'s cause of death was also revealed to be asphyxiation.

Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell
From left: Lori Vallow Daybell, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell.

Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, said J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, according to East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10.

Tylee's manner of death was homicide, but her cause death was undetermined, according to the outlets. Her autopsy took several days because her remains were not found intact.

"This autopsy was different," Warren said, East Idaho News reports. "The vast majority of the time when I perform an autopsy, I get an entire body and there's a process we go through. Tylee's case was different. Her remains were received in three separate sealed bags."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During the trial, numerous witnesses took the stand, including Lori's surviving son, Colby Ryan, and her sister, Summer Cox Shiflet. Both Colby and Summer cried as they spoke about J.J. and Tylee.

JJ Vallow, Colby Ryab, Tylee Ryan
JJ Vallow, Colby Ryan, Tylee Ryan.

Colby described his mother, saying that for much of his life, she protected her children and supported him. He also said that throughout his childhood, he loved Lori and didn't think she could hurt someone — until she met Chad.

"My mom has spent her whole life protecting us kids," Colby said on the stand. "After she met Chad Daybell, she changed."

Chad, 54, is charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried at a separate trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lori will be sentenced at a later time.

After the verdict, prosecutors Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake released a statement saying, "We are very pleased with the jury's verdict, and we want to thank them, as well as the alternates, for their service over last six weeks during this trial. Given the pending case against the co-defendant [Chad Daybell], we are unable to conduct any additional interviews or discuss further details of this matter. We want to assure each of you that we remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell."

The statement added, "We also want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Kouri and Eric Richins
Husband of Children's Book Author Accused of Murdering Him Suspected She Was Having Affair
Devon Hoover
On the Night Before His Funeral, Slain Neurosurgeon's Home Was Broken Into
Alexis Saborit
Man Who Beheaded Girlfriend on Minnesota Sidewalk Convicted of First-Degree Premeditated Murder
General view of Arby's Restaurant
Dead Body Found Inside Freezer at Arby's Restaurant in Louisiana
New York police officers respond to the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died on Monday after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting and pacing aboard an F train in Manhattan witnesses and police said, when he was taken to the floor by another passenger. (Paul Martinka via AP)
Daniel Penny Expected to Be Charged with Manslaughter in the Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
In 1961, Joseph DiMare was discovered deceased inside a vehicle.
Wife Found to Have Murdered Husband 60 Years After Claiming They Were Held at Gunpoint
Devon Hoover
Neurosurgeon Was Dragged Naked and Facedown to Attic Crawlspace After Being Shot Twice in Head: Autopsy Report
lori vallow court sketches
Lori Vallow Daybell Gets 'Evil Glares' from Courtroom Audience, Her Lawyer Claims in Closing Argument
Malachi Lawson
Boy, 4, Died After Scalding Bath Burned Him Severely, Mom & Stepmom Put Body in Dumpster to Hide Death
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
'She Lied and She Lied and She Lied': Prosecutor Gives Closing Argument in Lori Vallow Daybell Trial 
Kouri Richins
Woman Who Wrote Children's Book on Grief Threw a Party the Day After Allegedly Murdering Husband
Leila Patricia Duarte Da Luz
Pregnant Woman Was Found in R.I. Pond Days Before Christmas. The Unborn Baby's Father Was Just Arrested
Dutch national Joran Van der Sloot is pictured during a hearing at the Lurigancho prison in Lima on January 13, 2012. Van der Sloot, who pleaded guilty earlier this week to the murder of a young Peruvian woman in 2010, will hear the sentence today. Van der Sloot is also a prime suspect in the unsolved disappearance of US college student Natalee Holloway on the Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005.
Natalee Holloway Case: Dutch Suspect Faces Extradition to U.S. Over Fraud Charges
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs Pleads Guilty to Driving Drunk in High-Speed Crash That Killed Woman: Report
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
'Is He at Zero Yet?': Inside Lori Vallow Daybell's 'Zombie' Percentage Scale Allegedly Connected to J.J.'s Death
Lori Vallow
Video Shows Lori Vallow Daybell Getting Served Court Papers to Produce Missing Kids While Lounging by Pool