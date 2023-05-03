Lori Vallow Daybell's Former Friend Testifies She Threatened to 'Cut Her Up' and Bury Body

Audrey Barattiero testified that Lori allegedly made the threat during her visit to Lori's apartment in October 2019

and Nicole Acosta
Published on May 3, 2023 02:06 PM
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
Lori Vallow Daybell. Photo: Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News

Content warning: This story contains disturbing details.

A former friend of Lori Vallow Daybell who took the stand Wednesday during Lori's ongoing murder trial alleged that the Idaho mom once threatened to kill her.

Audrey Barattiero testified that Lori allegedly made the threat during her visit to Lori's apartment in October 2019, which is when Barattiero says she packed her bags and tried to leave after ending her friendship with Lori, according to East Idaho News, KTVB, and CBS2 Boise reporter Angela Kerndl.

"She said she would cut me up and wasn't in the mental place to do it but would get herself in a place to do it," Barattiero alleged in court, reports East Idaho News. "There would be blood and bleach and something about trash bags. She would bury me in a place nobody would ever find me."

In her testimony, Barattiero stated that she had felt very uncomfortable with the things that were being said during her "casting sessions" — purportedly to cast out evil spirits — with Lori, according to CBS2's Kerndl.

Lori's defense attorneys accused Barattiero of lying under oath, saying she never previously shared this information during grand jury proceedings, KTVB reports. Barattiero testified she wasn't lying but was scared Lori would come for her "in the dark of night," according to KTVB.

Lori is currently on trial in Boise, Idaho, on charges she murdered her two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and conspired to murder her fifth husband's first wife Tammy Daybell.

J.J. and Tylee disappeared in September 2019 — the month before Barattiero's visit. Tammy Daybell, the first wife of Lori's husband Chad Daybell, died in the home she shared with Chad on October 19 of that same year. Two weeks later on November 5, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell in Hawaii
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell in Hawaii. Eric Grossarth/ EastIdahoNews.com

Last week, Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, revealed during the trial that J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, according to East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10. Tylee's cause of death was undetermined.

Earlier in the trial, Rexburg, Idaho, police detective Ray Hermosillo testified about the day he found the remains of Lori's two children buried on Chad's Idaho property in June 2020. Hermosillo said that he and a few other detectives began digging in the dirt with their hands.

"We eventually uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee — whom we assumed it was Tylee — that had been burned. There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart," Hermosillo said.

Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow
Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and his sister Tylee Ryan.

The remains of J.J. were found wrapped in black bags underneath a tree in the backyard.

"I saw a little boy in red pajamas," Hermosillo said. "He had a white plastic bag around his head. Several layers of duct tape from chin to his forehead area. His arm was duct taped with several layers. [His arms] were folded across his chest. His feet were also duct taped and bound."

Day two of Lori Vallow Daybell Trial. Witness_DetectiveHermosillo. Credit: Lisa Cheney of Boise, Idaho
Detective Hermosillo. Lisa Cheney of Boise, Idaho

J.J., who had an autism diagnosis, was last seen Sept. 23, 2019, at his Rexburg school before Lori withdrew him and told the principal she was considering home-schooling. The last known image of Tylee was taken Sept. 8, 2019, while she was on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother and uncle Alex Cox, according to a court filing.

Lori's trial is ongoing. In March, it was ruled that she will not face the death penalty in the slayings. She faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted. Chad is also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, and has pleaded not guilty, but will be tried at a separate time.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

