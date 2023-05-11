Lori Vallow Daybell Gets 'Evil Glares' from Courtroom Audience, Her Lawyer Claims in Closing Argument

During closing arguments Thursday, Lori Vallow Daybell's defense attorney said the doomsday mom was regularly subjected to "evil glares" from the audience during the trial.

Archibald told the jury that Lori, who is on trial for killing her two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, changed dramatically after she met doomsday author and fifth husband Chad Daybell in October of 2018, FOX10 News and the East Idaho News reported.

"One year after meeting Chad, four people are dead," defense attorney Jim Archibald told the jury, East Idaho News reported. "You've been able to see my client. You've been able to see the evil glares she gets from the audience."

Archibald alleged that Chad was the leader of their small fringe group of cult followers and was ultimately responsible for the deaths of Lori's children and his first wife Tammy Daybell.

"Look for the lack of evidence of who's doing what," he said, arguing that Lori wasn't around when the kids were killed.

He said Lori had no part in any plan to kill the kids, stating in his client's defense that Lori had hired a babysitter to watch J.J. weeks before he disappeared.

"If Lori has all these plans to kill her kid, why hire a babysitter and bring her over and introduce her and why check J.J. into school?," Archibald said, according to the East Idaho News. "You're going to kill your kid next week. Why do that? Because Lori didn't have a plan. The state wants you to think that this was Lori's plan, to kill her kids."

Lori Vallow Daybell. Lisa Cheney of Boise, Idaho

"She wanted to be with Chad," Archibald added. "They were obviously having an affair. Chad told her all the time about life and dark things but there was no plan by Lori to kill her kids."

Archibald said Chad had psychological control over Lori and she lied to protect him.

"We've heard how reason and common sense go out the windows sometimes when religious principles are involved," he said.

"Is Lori a leader or a follower of Chad? She so wants to be a leader but she's not leading anyone. She's following Chad. She thinks Chad is following Jesus but he's not. He's unfortunately being led by 'the storm' — not the first guy to be led by 'the storm.'"

Archibald said Lori was a moral person led by her Christian beliefs — until she met Chad.

"That's the Jesus that Lori knew. That's the Jesus Lori taught her children about. That's the Jesus Lori knew until she met Chad Daybell," he said.

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Tammy died in the home she shared with her Chad on October 19 of that same year. Two weeks later on November 5, Lori and Chad — an author who wrote about religious doomsday scenarios — married in Hawaii.

On June 9, 2020, the badly decomposed remains of Tylee and J.J. were found buried on Chad's Idaho property. Tylee had been dismembered and burned; J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape.

Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan. Rexburg Police Department (2)

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Earlier in Lori's murder trial, J.J.'s cause of death was revealed to be asphyxiation, according to multiple outlets.

Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, said during the trial that J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, according to the East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10.

Tylee's cause of death was undetermined, Warren said, according to the outlets. Warren also said Tylee's autopsy took longer than J.J.'s because her remains were not found intact.

Chad is charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried separately. He has pleaded not guilty.

Chad Daybell. Rexburg Police Department

Lori's trial is ongoing. She faces life in prison if convicted.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.