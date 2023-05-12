Lori Vallow Daybell Has Just Been Convicted of Murdering Her Kids: What's Next for Her and Chad Daybell?

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty Friday of murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her fifth husband's first wife.

In addition to the murder and conspiracy charges in the deaths of son 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and her daughter 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as murder conspiracy charges against Tammy Daybell, Lori was also convicted Friday of grand theft.

After the verdict was read inside a Boise, Idaho, courtroom, the judge said it will take about three months before a sentencing date is scheduled.

Lori Vallow Daybell. AP Photo/Kyle Green

For the conspiracy and murder convictions, Lori faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. She also faces one to 14 years in prison for the theft conviction. In March, the court ruled Vallow will not face the death penalty in Idaho.

In the meantime, her lawyers will most likely file an appeal.

Lori is also facing extradition to Arizona where she is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow, according to a statement from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office obtained by PEOPLE.

Charles Vallow, 62, was shot and killed by Lori's brother Alex Cox in Lori's home in Chandler, Ariz. on July 11, 2019. Cox, who died of natural causes in Dec. 2019, claimed self-defense and was never charged, but Lori was.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) said in the statement that they have "made the state of Idaho aware of our intent to prosecute the defendant in Arizona."

The statement added, "The extradition can take from several weeks to several months."

From left: Lori Vallow Daybell, J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell.

Chad, who embraced the same end-of-times prophecies as Lori did, was also charged in connection with the deaths of J.J., Tylee and Tammy, and has pleaded not guilty. It is unclear when he will go to trial. The death penalty is still on the table for the doomsday author.

Lori's trial began on April 10 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho and more than 50 witnesses testified.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell in Hawaii. Eric Grossarth/ EastIdahoNews.com

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors told the jury that the case revolved around Lori's desire for "money, power and sex" — and that Lori and Chad allegedly used their fringe religious beliefs to rationalize the killings.

They allegedly accomplished their deadly mission with the assistance of Alex Cox.

"To be clear, nobody here has been charged for their religious beliefs," prosecutor Rob Wood said to the jury, according to the East Idaho News. "They have been charged for using those beliefs to justify murder."

"It does not matter what they believed," Wood said. "It matters what they did. They can believe whatever they want. But when they use that to justify homicide, that changes. They used religion as a tool to manipulate others. Lori manipulated Alex Cox through religion. She manipulated Chad through emotional and sexual control. They manipulated their friends."

J.J. and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Tammy, 49, died in the home she shared with Chad on October 19 of that same year. Two weeks later on November 5, Lori and Chad married in Hawaii.

Lori Vallow Daybell. AP Photo/Kyle Green

On June 9, 2020, the badly decomposed remains of Tylee and J.J. were found buried on Chad's Idaho property. Tylee had been dismembered and burned; J.J. was wrapped in plastic and bound by duct tape.

Earlier in Lori's murder trial, J.J.'s cause of death was revealed to be asphyxiation.

Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, said during the trial that J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, according to East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10.

Tylee's cause of death was undetermined, Warren said, according to the outlets. Warren also said Tylee's autopsy took longer than J.J.'s because her remains were not found intact.

"What was left of Tylee was found. Charred remains. A mass of bone and tissues. That was what was left of this beautiful young woman," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during the first week of trial. "Her DNA was discovered on a pickaxe and shovel and later found in Daybell's shed."

