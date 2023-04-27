Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother's Fingerprints Found on Plastic Recovered With Her Son J.J.'s Remains

A forensic scientist who testified during Lori Vallow Daybell's ongoing murder trial revealed that latent fingerprints were found on a piece of plastic that was recovered with Lori's son's remains.

On Thursday, Tara Martinez, a forensic scientist with Idaho State Police, testified that she tested plastic pieces and duct tape that were found with 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow's remains and found a usable print on a piece of the plastic, East Idaho News and KTVB report.

The print matched Lori's brother Alex Cox and another latent fingerprint matched Cox's palm, according to Martinez, the outlets report.

In June 2020, the remains of Lori's children Tylee, 16, and J.J. were found buried on an Idaho property that belonged to Chad Daybell, Lori's fifth husband.

Cox has always been a central figure in the investigation into what happened to Tylee and J.J., who were last seen in September of 2019. Cox's cell phone records allegedly placed him at the property on two dates that aligned with the last time the children were seen. Cox died on Dec. 12, 2019 at 51 years old of what authorities have said were natural causes.

Lori is charged with murder in connection with the deaths of J.J. and Tylee and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell. Dennis Fujimoto/AP/Shutterstock

Yesterday, J.J.'s cause of death was revealed.

Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist, said during the trial that J.J. was asphyxiated with a plastic bag and duct tape over his mouth, according to East Idaho News, KTVB reporter Alexandra Duggan and Fox 10.

Tylee's cause of death was undetermined, Warren said, according to East Idaho News, KTVB and CBS2 Boise reporter Angela Kerndl. Warren also said Tylee's autopsy took longer than J.J.'s because her remains were not found intact.

"What was left of Tylee was found. Charred remains. A mass of bone and tissues. That was what was left of this beautiful young woman," Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake said during the first week of trial. "Her DNA was discovered on a pickaxe and shovel and later found in Daybell's shed."

Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and his sister Tylee Ryan.

Blake also revealed during opening statements that Tammy's cause of death was asphyxiation. Tammy died in October 2019 — weeks after Lori's children disappeared and weeks before Lori and Chad got married in Hawaii.

Chad is charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried separately. He has pleaded not guilty.

Chad Daybell. Rexburg Police Department

Lori's trial is ongoing.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

* With reporting by Christine Pelisek