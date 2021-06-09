Lori Vallow was ruled incompetent to stand trial last month, while Chad Daybell faces nine felony counts, including first-degree murder, in the deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow

Lori Vallow Committed to Mental Health Ward While Chad Daybell Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Her Kids

Lori Vallow will spend the next 90 days in a mental health facility - while her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, has pleaded not guilty to murdering her children and his previous wife.

Last month, Vallow and Daybell were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Vallow's two children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Daybell was additionally indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his previous wife, Tammy, as well as two counts of insurance fraud related to life insurance policies he had on her.

In court on Wednesday, Daybell pleaded not guilty. Daybell and his attorneys will return to court on June 23 to schedule a trial.

For her part, Vallow has not yet entered a plea. After a psychiatric exam last month, she was deemed unfit to participate in the murder trial. "At this time, the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment," District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in his order as he placed a hold on the criminal proceedings against her.

According to a court order reviewed by PEOPLE, Vallow has now been committed to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare mental facility. After 90 days, officials will determine whether she is competent to proceed to trial or whether she needs additional treatment.

Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan | Credit: Rexburg Police Department (2)

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

J.J. was last seen on September 23, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho, when his mother withdrew him from school, telling the principal she planned to homeschool him. Tylee was last seen at a Sept. 8 day trip to Yellowstone National Park. After they hadn't heard from the children in months, J.J.'s grandparents called authorities.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii on February 20, 2020, after refusing the court order to turn over the children to police or child welfare officials.

She was charged with desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. She previously pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

Daybell was arrested on June 9, 2020, after the bodies of J.J. and Tylee were found on his property. After the discovery of the bodies, authorities upgraded the charges against them.

Both Daybell and Vallow face life in prison if convicted on the murder charges. Authorities have not yet determined whether to seek the death penalty against either of them.