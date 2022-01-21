On Friday's episode of 20/20, Adam Cox discusses how his family has changed — and how sister Lori hasn't — since she became a murder suspect

Lori Vallow's Brother Says Jail Hasn't Brought Her Closer to Reality: 'The Same As She's Always Been'

Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, became household names when they were accused of murdering two of Vallow's children — 7-year-old J.J. and 17-year-old Tylee — who disappeared in September 2019 and were discovered dead the following June.

The same indictment that charged Vallow and Daybell with the children's deaths alleged that the couple's apocalyptic "religious beliefs" played a role in the killings.

Several months after the charges were announced, Vallow's older brother, Adam Cox, is speaking out on ABC's 20/20 in his first TV network interview, offering insight into his sister's strange behavior before the murders, the alleged "doomsday" beliefs that she and Daybell shared, and how the members of his family have coped with the tragic events since fall of 2019.

"Our family is nothing the way it used to be," he tells ABC News contributor Ryan Smith in an exclusive clip provided to PEOPLE. "You don't know who to trust, who's saying what, what actually happened. And so some family members may believe one thing and other family members believe another thing."

As far as whether Vallow — whose legal proceedings were paused last spring when she was declared unfit to stand trial — has changed since her arrest, Cox isn't so sure.

"My mom has talked to her, and it seems that my mom is saying that she's just the same that she's always been," Cox says. "My mom thinks that being in jail hasn't had any effect on her at all as far as coming to reality of what actually is happening." (An exclusive clip of Cox's 20/20 interview is shown below.)

In addition to Smith's conversation with Cox, this week's 20/20 episode features new interviews with "The Followers: Madness of Two" podcast host Sarah Treleaven and ABC News consultant Beth Karas, plus archival interviews with J.J.'s grandparents, Vallow's mom, Vallow's niece, friends of Vallow and Daybell, and local detectives who worked the case.

The episode also highlights newly released evidence in the murder case, which includes footage of police interviews and texts between the couple.