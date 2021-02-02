Lori Vallow is being held on charges stemming from her two children's disappearance and death

Lori Vallow's Attorney Asks Judge for Her to Get Cellphone in Jail

Attorneys for Lori Vallow say that she is unable to consult with them privately while she sits in jail — and have asked the court to allow her to have a cellphone so that she can contact them.

In a motion filed in Idaho's Seventh Judicial District, attorney Mark L. Means says Vallow has been unable to discuss her case with him. The motion claims that Vallow has two options to speak to him: a phone that is "approximately two feet from the ear of a deputy" or another phone that is a recorded line "approximately 15-20 feet from said deputy."

Means asks the court that "at the expense of Defendant, Defendant be provided with a cellular telephone that is limited in its access to defense counsel."

Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, face multiple criminal charges tied to the disappearance and death of Vallow's two children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children's bodies were found buried on Daybell's Idaho property last June, more than six months after they had been reported missing.

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan | Credit: Rexburg Police Department (2)

Vallow is currently facing charges of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order.

Daybell is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

An audio recording released by East Idaho News last month indicated that Idaho prosecutors may be planning to file conspiracy to commit murder charges against Vallow and Daybell.

"I'm going to tell you right now we are going to be filing conspiracy to commit murder charges against both Chad and Lori," Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said during a conversation with Vallow's sister, Summer Shiflet. "And we aren't shy about that."

The conversation was recorded by Shiflet's attorney in October, the Idaho State Journal reports.

In the recent court filing concerning the cellphone, Means claims Vallow's phone situation is preventing him from providing a proper defense for her — both for the current charges and for any additional charges that may be forthcoming.

Means has asked the court to allow him to meet with Vallow face to face uninterrupted as necessary and that "the Detention Center be ordered to shut off video recordings or any other recording devices during privileged communications."