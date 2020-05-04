Before Kids Vanished, Lori Vallow Asked Husband to Gauge Their 'Dark' and 'Light' Spirits: Report

A document shared between Lori Vallow and the doomsday author she later married appears to score the "dark" and "light" sides of her family members

About a year before her two still-missing children disappeared, Idaho mom Lori Vallow apparently asked her future husband to gauge the children's purported "dark" and "light" spirits.

Chad Daybell, an author who'd captivated Lori with his writing on religious doomsday scenarios, responded with an October 30, 2018 email, writing to her, "Here are the family history documents you requested." The email was reportedly obtained by Fox10Phoenix, which first revealed its contents.

Daughter Tylee Ryan was listed on a chart as "4.1D." (Tylee's father, Joseph, who previously had died, was listed as "4.3D" and "is now sealed away," according to the chart.) Son Joshua "J.J." Vallow was listed as "4.2L."

"2's and 3's are fluid and can change sides during earth life," Chad wrote in the document. "4.1 and above have made covenants to their side. They rarely switch sides."

Seven months later, Lori's then-estranged husband Charles Vallow — scored as "3L" — would be dead, shot in an alleged confrontation by Lori's brother, Alex Cox ("2L"), who claimed self-defense.

An attorney for Lori and Chad, Mark Means, has not responded to repeated requests from PEOPLE for comment, and has not publicly commented on the existence or authenticity of the newly revealed email.

After 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J. apparently vanished in September 2019, Chad's own wife, Tammy, died in October 2019, under circumstances that authorities later termed "suspicious." Then, in December 2019, Cox died; his death is still under investigation.

Image zoom Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan Rexburg Police Department (2)

Against a backdrop of those twists, an Idaho judge on Friday refused to lower a $1 million bond for Lori, keeping her jailed for now as she awaits further hearings and a possible trial on felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the two kids. She has pleaded not guilty.

At the same time, the Idaho attorney general's office confirmed last month that it was working with authorities in Fremont County, where Chad and Tammy were living when Tammy died, to investigate Lori and Chad for possible murder, attempted murder and conspiracy. No charges against either of them have been filed in connection with that investigation.

Lori Allegedly Believes She's God Reincarnated

The email exchange between Chad and Lori about "dark" and "light" spirits resurfaces questions about their beliefs.

In a court filing before his death, Charles Vallow alleged that Lori believes she is “a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020, and that if [Charles] got in her way of her mission she would murder him.”

As early as December 2018, Lori and Chad appeared together on a podcast promoted by a small media company, under the banner “Preparing a People,” designed to help its audience plan for the end of the world.

Lori and Chad wed in November 2019, two weeks after the death of Chad's wife. Soon thereafter the search for Lori's missing kids began.

Image zoom Lori Vallow Madison County Sheriff's Office

Son J.J. -- an adopted boy who has autism -- was last seen Sept. 23 at his school in Rexburg, Idaho, to which Lori and the two kids moved in August from Arizona after the death of Charles Vallow. Lori subsequently withdrew J.J. from the school, telling the principal she wanted to homeschool him.

The last image of daughter Tylee dates to a Sept. 8 day trip she made to Yellowstone National Park with her mom, brother and uncle Alex Cox, according to the court filing in Madison County, Idaho, that led to Lori’s arrest in the children’s disappearance.

Police in Rexburg allege they have documented several misleading statements from Lori and Chad about the children’s whereabouts, and said the couple "abruptly vacated" their Rexburg home last November after J.J.'s grandparents first raised concerns and police started asking questions.

The couple was located in late January in Kaua'i, Hawaii, where Lori was arrested and extradited after defying an Idaho court order to produce the children. Rexburg police have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger."

Lori is next due in court July 9 and 10 for a preliminary hearing. Each felony count of desertion and nonsupport of a child carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison if she is convicted.