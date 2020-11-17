The Full House star reported to prison on October 30 to serve a two-month sentence for her role in last year's college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin Was 'Weepy' on First Day of Prison But 'Pulled Herself Together Quickly': Source

Lori Loughlin is adjusting to her life behind bars.

The Full House star, 56, reported to prison on October 30 to serve a two-month sentence for her role in last year's high-profile college admissions scandal. She is housed at FCI-Dublin in northern California.

Almost three weeks into her sentence, a source who has spoken with her tells PEOPLE that she is adjusting to the daily prison routine.

"She has not had any specific problems," the source tells PEOPLE. "No one has tried any s--- with her. No one is bullying her. The guards aren’t treating her any differently than other inmates."

Still, the source says, there has been an adjustment period.

“She was a little weepy on her first night there," the source says. "But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.

On May 22, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was caught up in the college admissions scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their wealthy children's way into prestigious universities.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the Full House star, 56, to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

At the time of her sentencing, Loughlin gave a contrite statement about her actions.

"I made an awful decision," she told the judge after she was sentenced. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."

"I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments," she continued.

Loughlin has resolved to use her time behind bars to better herself, according to the source.