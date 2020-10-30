Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison: 'She Hopes to Be Home by Christmas'

Although she was ordered to report to prison by November 19, the Full House actress opted to start her sentence early

Lori Loughlin has reported to prison to serve a two-month sentence for her role in last year's high-profile college admissions scandal.

PEOPLE confirms that the Full House star, 56, will serve her time at FCI-Dublin in northern California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was booked on Friday morning.

A legal source close to the actress tells PEOPLE she had the option to report to prison by November 19, but she decided to go early so she could be released by the end of the year.

"She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s," the source says. "She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021."

On May 22, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was caught up in the college admissions scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their wealthy children's way into prestigious universities.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the Full House star, 56, to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin | Credit: L. Cohen/WireImage

At the time of her sentencing, Loughlin gave a contrite statement about her actions.

"I made an awful decision," she told the judge after she was sentenced. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."

"I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments," she continued.

As she enters prison, Loughlin is facing her sentence with resolve. "She is going to set her jaw and do her time," the source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "Of course she’s dreading it, but she’s resigned that it’s the way to get this behind her. She’s already thinking about how 2021 will be better for her, and she’ll be able to move forward."