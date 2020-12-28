Lori Loughlin Released from Prison After Serving Nearly 2 Months in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud

Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving nearly two months for her role in the high profile college admissions scandal.

A legal source confirms to PEOPLE the Fuller House actress was released from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, early Monday morning.

Back in May, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, fashion designer Massimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was caught up in the scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Image zoom From left: Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Bella Giannulli in February 2019 | Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing her to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin, 56, reported to FCI-Dublin in Northern California on Oct. 30 to serve her sentence. On Nov. 19, Giannulli was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, where he is currently serving his sentence.

When Loughlin began her sentence, a legal source close to her said that she was holding up well. "She was a little weepy on her first night there, but she pulled herself together quickly," the source said. "She hasn’t had any specific problems. No one is bullying her."