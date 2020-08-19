Lori Loughlin Should Get 2 Months in Prison, Husband Mossimo Giannulli Should Get 5: Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Lori Loughlin to two months in prison and her husband Mossimo Giannulli to five months after their May guilty pleas in the college admissions cheating scandal.

The sentencing memo filed by prosecutors on Monday follows the plea deals Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to.

In addition to the sentences, the memo recommends the Fuller House actress pay a $150,000 fine and serve 100 hours of community service. In the memo, prosecutors ask the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts to impose a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service for Giannulli.

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged in 2019 with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

Both originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

On May 22, Loughlin, 55, confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the actress and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport.

In the sentencing memo, Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O'Connell wrote that the alleged crimes were "serious" and warranted jail time.

"They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor," O'Connell wrote.

Neither of the couple's daughters have been charged with any crimes stemming from the investigation.

“Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did,” a source close to Loughlin told PEOPLE in May. “This experience has taken a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them.”

Added a second source: "At this point, they just want to find out their fates and to serve whatever time they need to serve, so they can move on with their lives and close this chapter."