Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to Present 'United Front' as New Court Date Is Revealed

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are continuing to face the college admissions scandal together.

The couple, who are being represented by attorneys from the same law firm, plans to present a “united front” as their case continues to move forward, according to court documents obtained by Mercury News.

In the documents, the couple’s lawyers reject arguments that joint representation puts the Fuller House star, 54, and the fashion designer, 56, at risk for potential conflicts of interest.

“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” the documents state. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the Government’s baseless accusations.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27. At the hearing, the couple is expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys, according to Mercury News.

The news comes just one day before Loughlin’s 55th birthday on Sunday.

A rep for Loughlin declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Image zoom (L-R) Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA

RELATED: Lifetime Will Produce a Movie About the College Admissions Scandal

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and her husband in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Huffman has also pleaded guilty and apologized.

Image zoom (L-R) Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose Giannulli Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering in April. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The couple pleaded not guilty after turning down a plea deal because it included jail time.

RELATED: College Admissions Scandal: Lori Loughlin Is ‘Exasperated’ Her Case Is Taking So Long, Says Source

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple is attempting to maintain some sense of normalcy as they await their fate.

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense. It’s not the happiest situation,” the source said, adding that the couple has been spending more time in Newport Beach, California, where Giannulli grew up, in order to avoid being in the spotlight.

The pair is also expected to appear in court on Oct. 2.