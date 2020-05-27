The Full House star and her husband wanted to face the judge in early July, but the judge set a sentencing date for August 21

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are 'Disappointed' They Won't Be Sentenced Until August

Lori Loughin and Mossimo Giannulli will have to wait a little longer for a judge to approve their plea deal in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Although the Full House star and her husband wanted to face the judge in early July, the judge in the case has set a sentencing date for August 21.

"They're disappointed," a legal source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "The whole point of this was to put this behind them, and they wanted the hearing sooner rather than later."

On May 22, Loughlin, 55, confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Under the terms of the deal, which is pending the judge’s approval, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison (though the coronavirus pandemic could affect that time), pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli agreed to serve five months, pay $250,000 and do 250 hours of community service.

Both could also spend two years on supervised release.

The actress and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport.

“Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did,” says a second Loughlin source in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “This experience has taken a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them.”

Now with sentencing scheduled for Aug. 21, the couple has nearly three uncertain months ahead of them.