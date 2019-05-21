Lori Loughlin and Husband Are Active in Legal Defense, Says Source: 'They're Both Very Type A'

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are actively involved in their defense after being charged in the college admissions scandal, a source familiar with their cases tells PEOPLE.

“They’re both very type A,” says the source, “and they’re figuring out what to do next. They are both mounting a vigorous defense against the charges.

“It has totally sunk in with Lori,” says the source. “She’s an intelligent woman, and she is very logical. Now that the shock has totally worn off and this has become her new normal, her feeling is, ‘Okay, what do I do next?’ And she knows that her next step is to really focus on her next legal steps.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Loughlin, Giannulli and fellow actress Felicity Huffman, in the scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew. Neither Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, face charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

The couple pleaded not guilty in April. They had previously turned down a plea deal because it included jail time.

Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose

While Loughlin and Giannulli carefully monitored Felicity Huffman’s case — including her guilty plea in May — they are aware that their own cases are vastly different: Huffman was only charged with mail fraud, and she only paid Singer $15,000.

“Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case,” says the source. “She’s an active participant in her own defense.”

“She feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, that she won’t be found guilty,” the source told PEOPLE earlier in May. “She still is looking into the avenues to defend herself against what she thinks is a meritless charge.”

Reps for Loughlin and Giannulli have not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment. A trial date has not yet been set.