'Outraged' Mom Sues Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin for $500 Billion Over College Scam Scandal

A California mother who claims the alleged college admission cheating scam prevented her son from getting into an elite university has sued Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, among others involved, for $500 billion, according to lawsuit documents published by Deadline.

Jennifer Kay Toy, who identified herself as a teacher who previously taught in the Oakland Unified School District, filed the class-action suit in San Francisco County Superior Court on March 13, accusing the defendants of inflicting emotional distress, civil conspiracy and fraud, according to the suit obtained by Deadline.

Toy alleges she raised her son, Joshua, with a good work ethic, and made various sacrifices over the years to ensure he would get into a good college. She claims he had a 4.2 GPA upon graduating high school and applied to “some” of the colleges involved in the scandal — but did not get accepted.

“Joshua and I beleived [sic] that he’d had a fair chance just like all other applicants but did not make the cut for some undisclosed reason. I’m now aware of the massive cheating scandal wherein wealthy people conspired with people in positions of power and authority at colleges in order to allow their chjldren [sic] to gain access to the very coHeges [sic] that Joshua was rejected from,” Toy wrote in the lawsuit, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She did not specify which colleges did not accept Joshua, but those named in the scandal include Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA, the University of Texas and Wake Forest.

“I’m [out]raged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough but because wealthy individuals felt… it was ok to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children’s way into a good college,” Toy continued, according to the lawsuit published by Deadline.

She also argued that her sons’ opportunity for a fair chance to be accepted into a good school was “stolen” by the “despicable and illegal actions” of the defendants.

Huffman, Loughlin and Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 people named on Tuesday in an alleged conspiracy to defraud and undermine competitive student admissions at elite colleges and universities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 in a scheme to fraudulently boost her daughter’s SAT scores, according to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE. The actress — who has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud — was released on a $250,000 bond after her arrest on Tuesday and appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday. Huffman’s next preliminary court hearing is scheduled for March 29 at a Boston court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Loughlin and Giannulli, meanwhile, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to designate their daughters as recruits on the USC crew team — even though they don’t even row. The parents are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Loughlin was taken into custody Wednesday and made her first appearance in federal court in Los Angeles hours later, where a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to the Associated Press, the Orange County Register and the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Giannulli appeared in federal court on Tuesday and was released after posting a $1 million bond.