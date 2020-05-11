Judge Won't Dismiss Charges Against Lori Loughlin After Witness Says Feds 'Strong-Armed' Him

A federal judge has denied Lori Loughlin’s motion to dismiss all charges in her criminal case in the ongoing college admissions scandal

Last month, attorneys for Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and several other parents filed a motion claiming that the government agents pushed admissions consultant Rick Singer — the admitted ringleader of the scam — to lie to them in order to elicit incriminating information.

According to the motion, Singer wrote in his iPhone Notes app that government agents had "strong-armed" him and told him to "bend the truth" when dealing with his rich and famous clients. The defendants also claimed that the prosecution hid Singer's notes for several months before disclosing them to the defense attorneys.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton responded to the motion, calling the allegations “serious and disturbing," -- but on Friday, he ruled that the prosecutors' actions did not rise to the level of misconduct.

In his ruling, Gorton admonished the prosecutors for failing to hand over Singer's notes to the defendants for several months. "It was irresponsible and misguided," Gorton wrote, but added that it was not cause to have the case thrown out.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, were charged in October 2019 with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Singer pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. As part of his guilty plea, he agreed to cooperate with the FBI to gather incriminating evidence against his alleged co-conspirators.

According to the complaint, Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to Singer and his non-profit organization to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to USC’s crew team, although neither of them ever participated in the sport.

But Loughlin and Giannulli maintain that they did not understand that their actions were illegal — and were depending on Singer to instruct them how to proceed legally. A source told PEOPLE in December that “Lori was hoodwinked by Rick Singer.”

“There’s no other way to put it. She was convinced that she was making a donation, just like parents have been doing for years,” the source said, adding, “She did not have any intent to do something illegal, and in fact, she thought she was doing the right thing.”

Loughlin faces trial later this year.