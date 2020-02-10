A falsified resume that appears to lie about the athletic achievements of Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has been released by federal prosecutors.

The redacted document doesn’t specify which daughter it refers to — but the high school graduation date is 2018, which is consistent with Olivia Jade’s.

The resume claims the girl was an accomplished crew athlete, even though prosecutors say Olivia Jade never participated in a crew program. The resume, obtained by PEOPLE, lists several awards that she allegedly won. The resume says that her skillset includes, “awareness, organization, direction and steering.”

Prosecutors allege that Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were part of a shocking nationwide college admissions scam, the investigation of which became known as Operation Varsity Blues. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to falsely designate daughters Olivia and older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the USC crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport. (The USC Registrar previously confirmed that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled” at the university.)

Loughlin and Giannulli face charges of federal programs bribery, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail and wire fraud. They faced up to 45 years in prison. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and say that they believe that the money was part of a legitimate donation to the school.

Image zoom Olivia Jade Giannulli and Lori Loughlin Youtube

The recently-released resume includes a summary paragraph that calls Olivia Jade a “highly talented” athlete who “has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.” It also claims that her sister is “currently on our roster and fills the position in our #4 boat.”

Since the scandal broke in March, Olivia Jade has lost several endorsement deals as a social media influencer and moved out of her parents’ Bel Air home in early May. However, neither Olivia Jade nor her older sister has been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.