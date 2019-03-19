Lori Loughlin Allegedly Sent High-Five Emoji to Scam Ringleader After Olivia Jade Got Into USC

For months, Lori Loughlin and husband J. Mossimo Giannulli allegedly worked towards getting daughter Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California as a student-athlete.

According the 204-page affidavit in support of a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Boston last Tuesday, authorities allege that the family worked with Rick Singer, the man who has pleaded guilty to multiple charges and admitted to devising the college admission cheating scandal in which Loughlin and dozens of others are allegedly implicated.

When the family finally got the news that Olivia had been accepted into the college, Loughlin was allegedly ecstatic.

“On or about November 16, 2017, [Singer] sent the Giannullis an e-mail bearing the subject line, ‘CONGRATULATIONS!!!’ with their younger daughter’s conditional acceptance letter attached,” the affidavit reads. “Loughlin responded, ‘This is wonderful news! [High-Five Emoji].’ “[Singer] replied: ‘Please continue to keep hush hush till March,'” the affidavit alleges. “Loughlin responded: ‘Yes, of course.'”

According to federal prosecutors, the acceptance was the culmination of an elaborate admissions cheating plan: Giannulli and Loughlin would allegedly pay exorbitant bribes to designate their daughters as recruits on the crew team — even though they don’t even row.

The affidavit alleges Loughlin and Giannulli had their daughters pose as coxswains for a local crew team and on rowing machines. The couple allegedly paid $500,000.

According to the affidavit, Singer devised a plan to “present their younger daughter [Olivia Jade], falsely, as a crew coxswain for the L.A. Marina Club team, and requested that the Giannullis’s send an ‘Action Picture,’ asking a few days later for a picture on the ‘erg’ — or rowing machine, which Giannulli did a few days later.”

Federal court records in Boston name 50 people who have been indicted as part of the nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested last week on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Another notable name implicated in the alleged scam is Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

Loughlin, Giannulli and Huffman have not entered pleas. Huffman’s rep and Loughlin’s attorney have not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.