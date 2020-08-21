Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin, 55, confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud

Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin's received a two-month federal prison sentence Friday for her role in the high-profile college admissions cheating scandal.

As part of her sentence, Loughlin will also pay a $150,000 fine and serve 150 hours of community service.

The prison time was recommended by prosecutors in a sentencing memo for both Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, which both of them agreed to in a plea deal.

Loughlin and her attorneys attended court via a Zoom call. Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he would accept the plea deal.

The couple was charged in 2019 with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

Both originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

On May 22, Loughlin, 55, confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the actress and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport.

According to the sentencing memo, Giannulli, Loughlin, and Olivia Jade worked together to pretend that she was on the crew team. (Olivia Jade has not been charged with any crime.)

"In January 2018, Loughlin, Giannulli, and their younger daughter discussed how to avoid the possibility that a high school counselor would disrupt their scheme," the sentencing memo reads. "When their daughter asked whether she should list USC as her top choice school, Loughlin allegedly replied: 'Yes . . . . But it might be a flag for the weasel to meddle,'" referring to the high school counselor.

"Giannulli added: 'F--- him,' and remarked that the counselor was a 'nosey bastard,'" the memo continues. "Loughlin thereafter instructed her daughter: 'Don’t say too much to that man.'"

The sentencing memo alleges that the high school counselor did, in fact, alert USC admissions that he had "no knowledge of [her] involvement in crew, and based on what I knew of her video, blogging schedule I highly doubt she was involved in crew." Giannulli allegedly confronted the counselor, and persuaded him to advise USC that Olivia Jade competed in crew.

“Lori and Mossimo deeply regret what they did,” a source close to Loughlin told PEOPLE in May. “This experience has taken a huge emotional and physical toll on both of them.”

Added a second source: "At this point, they just want to find out their fates and to serve whatever time they need to serve, so they can move on with their lives and close this chapter."