Long Island Teacher Accused of Giving 15-Year-Old Student Alcohol, Sexually Abusing Her in His Home
Crimes allegedly committed nine years ago are now catching up with a 46-year-old high school teacher, who was charged this week with rape by authorities on Long Island, N.Y.
The indictment of Timothy Harrison, 46, on five criminal counts — one for endangering the welfare of a child and two counts each of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies — was announced Wednesday.
Police allege he sexually abused a female student inside his Oak Beach home back in 2013.
"Harrison allegedly raped the then-15-year-old student on two separate occasions between September and November of 2013," reads a statement from prosecutors.
"He allegedly also provided alcohol to the victim prior to the rape," it is alleged in the statement.
Harrison was arrested on March 3, after the victim reported the alleged sexual abuse to Suffolk County Police Special Victim Section detectives.
Harrison was arraigned on Wednesday in a court in Riverhead.
He has been released on a $25,000 bond, but PEOPLE's attempts to reach him for comment Friday were unsuccessful. His attorney also could not be reached.
Harrison will be back in court on April 26. If convicted, he could be sentenced to nearly 20 years.
Authorities ask that any additional victims or possible witnesses come forward by calling the Special Victims Section at 631-852-8791 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.