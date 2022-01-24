The 73-year-old woman was able to see through the caller's lie, avoiding a form of fraud that the FBI says victimizes millions of elderly Americans each year

Long Island Grandma Lures Phone Scammer to Her Home, Where She Has Police Waiting: 'Gotcha!'

When a 73-year-old grandmother — who asked to only be identified by her first name, Jean — received a bizarre phone call from her "grandson" on Thursday, she knew she was being lied to.

The man on the phone said he'd been arrested for drunk driving and needed her help getting out. But Jean doesn't have a grandson who drives.

It was then that the former 911 dispatcher from Seaford, N.Y., realized the man was trying to scam her.

"I knew he was a real scammer," Jean told CBS2 in a TV interview. "I just knew he wasn't going to scam me."

Rather than hanging up on the caller, Jean decided to see if she could catch him to keep him from potentially tricking other people.

According to a statement from the Nassau County Police Department, Jean ended up speaking to a second man claiming to be her grandson's lawyer — who said they needed $8,000 for bail — and a third man who claimed to be a bail bondsman nearby who could pick up the money.

"I told him I had the money in the house," Jean said, suggesting that he come pick it up. "I figured, he's not going to fall for that. Well, he fell for that hook, line and sinker," she told CBS2.

Jean stuffed an envelope with paper towels, asked police officers to hurry over and waited.

By the time one of the alleged scammers arrived at her home to pick up the envelope which he believed contained $8,000, cops were waiting inside Jean's front door ready to nab the thief. She watched from her front porch as officers arrested him on her lawn.

Joshua Estrella Gomez, 28, was taken into custody and charged with attempted grand larceny, according to the police statement. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3.

It is not clear if Gomez has entered a plea to the charge against him or retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Though Jean was able to catch Gomez in a lie, not all people are so fortunate. According to data from the FBI, millions of Americans fall for elder fraud each year. The FBI warns that seniors are more commonly targeted because they "tend to be trusting and polite" and often have money saved, a home in their name and good credit.

"I feel like, 'Gotcha!'" Jean says about Thursday's incident, but she also hopes others learn from her experience. "So many people fall for this and you only hear about it on the other end after they've lost $8,000."