Boy Scout, 12, Killed While Walking by Alleged Drunk Driver Who Also Hit 4 Troop Members

A 12-year-old Boy Scout from New York died Monday after being struck Sunday by an alleged drunk driver who also hit four other scouts, PEOPLE confirms.

Andrew McMorris, a Boy Scout from Wading River, was walking along a road in Manorville with the rest of his troop en route to a hike when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz SUV, according to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

McMorris was a seventh grader at the Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham, according to a statement from the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District.

Andrew and the four other victims were part of an 18-person group, dressed in bright red clothing.

The crash happened at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday. Thomas Murphy, 59, of Holbrook, was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the police statement. Murphy has yet to enter a plea to the charge.

A prosecution source tells PEOPLE additional charges will be filed against Murphy in the coming days.

According to the police statement, a 15-year-old boy also sustained serious injuries in the crash. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Suffolk County Council of the Boy Scouts of America issued a statement about the tragedy.

“Our Scouting family is going through a terribly painful time,” the statement reads. “We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following a vehicle-related incident while hiking. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Our thoughts remain with the Scouts still recovering from this incident.”

Murphy is being held on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond. He does not yet have an attorney of record who could comment on his behalf.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the families of the five victims of the crash.