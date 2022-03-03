Brett Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment after firing 10 bullets into Breonna Taylor's home, three of which pierced the wall and entered a neighbor's apartment

Lone Cop Charged in Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor Found Not Guilty of Endangering Her Neighbors

Brett Hankison, formerly a detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department, was acquitted Thursday of endangerment charges related to the police raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor nearly two years ago.

Hankison, who was terminated from the police department for his involvement in the raid, faced three counts of wanton endangerment for unloading 10 bullets into Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020. Though he did not fire at Taylor directly, three of his bullets pierced her apartment wall and entered a neighbor's apartment, where a family was sleeping.

Jurors only deliberated for about three hours Thursday before handing down a not guilty verdict, one day after the officer testified that in his own defense that he did "absolutely" nothing wrong.

Two other officers involved in the botched raid — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detective Miles Cosgrove — did not face criminal charges, despite an internal investigation conducted in December 2020 that determined all three officers should have held their fire.

"They took a total of thirty-two shots, when the provided circumstances made it unsafe to take a single shot. This is how the wrong person was shot and killed," wrote Sgt. Andrew Meyer of the police department's Professional Standards Unit, according to the report.

Taylor, an aspiring nurse who had been working as an EMT, was in her apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shortly after midnight on the night of the raid when Louisville Metro Police officers executing a no-knock warrant charged through the door, according to a lawsuit filed by her family in 2020.

The lawsuit alleged police actually were looking for a man who lived in Taylor's building but not her apartment, and who had been apprehended before the officers allegedly entered Taylor's apartment unannounced.

The suit alleged Walker fired a warning shot as the unknown persons breached the front door with a battering ram, and that officers responded by firing several bullets into the apartment.

Taylor became a face for the Black Lives Matter movement following her death. Her unnecessary death, along with the murder of George Floyd two months later, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.