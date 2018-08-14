Several Injured After Car Rams Into Pedestrians Outside British Parliament in 'Terrorist Incident'

Two people have been hospitalized following what British police are calling a “terrorist incident” outside of London’s House of Parliament on Tuesday.
A man in his late 20s crashed into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming into a Parliament barrier while operating a silver Ford Fiesta at 7:37 a.m. local time, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu.
Basu said that one man has been released from the hospital, one man was treated without hospitalization, and one woman is still in the hospital for “serious but thankfully, non-life threatening injuries.”
The suspect — who was reportedly alone in the vehicle — was arrested on the scene and is now in custody in a police station in south London. His identity has not yet been released.
“Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident,” Basu said.
Basu said in the online statement that the man “is not currently co-operating” with the Counter-Terrorism Command officers in charge of the investigation.
Police have not found any weapons in the vehicle, the statement said.
The BBC reported that British Prime Minister Theresa May reacted to the attack, saying, “My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response.”
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, tweeted, “All Londoners, like me, utterly condemn all acts of terrorism on our city.”
Witnesses detailed the crash to BBC, describing “lots of screams.”
A BBC staffer named Barry Williams told the outlet, “The car went onto the wrong side of the road to where cyclists were waiting at lights and [plowed] into them. Then it swerved back across the road and accelerated as fast as possible and hit the barrier at full pelt.”
“It was a small silver car and he hit it at such speed the car actually lifted off the ground and bounced,” Williams told BBC. “Then the police just jumped. Two officers managed to leap over the security barriers and then the armed police vehicles all sped towards the scene.”
Jason Williams told BBC Radio 4, “There was smoke coming out of the car. I have seen people on the ground, lying on the road.” He added that “it looked deliberate.”
Police have shut down some of the surrounding area in the wake of the attack, including the Westminster Tube station.
According to USA Today, this was the fourth London terror attack carried out by perpetrators in a vehicle in the past year and a half.