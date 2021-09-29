London Police Officer Falsely Arrested Sarah Everard Before Sexual Assault and Murder

"I am repulsed by the thought of Wayne Couzens and what he did to Sarah," Everard's mother said in court Wednesday

During a court hearing in London today, prosecutors said that confessed killer Wayne Couzens, a former London Metropolitan Police Officer, used his police identification and handcuffs to kidnap Sarah Everard before sexually assaulting and murdering her.

Couzens, a police constable who mostly patrolled diplomatic premises, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping the 33-year-old marketing executive back in June, and will learn his sentence Thursday in London's Old Bailey, the United Kingdom's central criminal court.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said Couzens lured Everard into a rental car by "handcuffing her as well as showing her his warrant card."

Prosecutors said eyewitnesses saw Couzens, 48, handcuff Everard, who appeared compliant and had her head down. The witnesses assumed Couzens was an undercover police officer making an arrest.

Everard disappeared back on March 3 while walking home from a friend's house at night in London.

On March 12, police confirmed that remains found in the woods in Kent, more than 50 miles away, were hers.

Her death and the search for a suspect prompted many women to share stories about fearing for their safety in public.

During a vigil for Everard held on March 13, police, citing COVID-19 restrictions, used force to try and disperse those in attendance.

Press at the scene captured footage of officers grabbing women at the event, which had evolved into a demonstration calling for an end to male violence in the country.

During Wednesday's proceedings, prosecutors said Couzens told a psychiatrist he strangled Sarah Everard with his police belt.

But authorities believe Everard stayed alive for hours after the attack.

Couzens then burned Everard's body in the woods and placed her remains in bags.

Prosecutors said that days later, Couzens took his wife and two children on a trip to the same area where Everard's body was found.

It is expected Couzens will receive a life sentence Thursday.

Susan Everard addressed her daughter's killer in court Wednesday, reports The Guardian.

"In her last hours she was faced with brutality and terror, alone with someone intent on doing her harm," she said. "The thought of it is unbearable. I am haunted by the horror of it. I am repulsed by the thought of Wayne Couzens and what he did to Sarah. I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he wanted."

Everard told Couzens her daughter was looking forward to having a family one day — a dream he shattered.