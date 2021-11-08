Surveillance footage allegedly contradicts Letterance Grady's claims to police that he was not present at the Sept. 8 shooting

After 12-Year-Old's Murder, Police Arrest Teen and Suspect's Father, Who Allegedly Drove Son to Scene

Authorities in Minnesota have filed murder charges against two men — a father and son — for their alleged roles in the shooting death of 12-year-old London Bean.

Online records accessed by PEOPLE confirm that Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, was charged late last month with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with London's killing.

The alleged shooter's father, 40-year-old Letterance Demont Grady, was subsequently charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Criminal complaints obtained by the Star Tribune allege that Jeremiah Grady fired the shots that killed London on Sept. 8, and that his father, Letterance Grady, drove his son to and from the scene of the violence.

The younger Grady turned himself in late last month, and his dad was arrested on Nov. 4, the paper reports.

Both remain in police custody, and neither defendant had enters pleas to the charges against them.

Gunfire rang out in Minneapolis shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 8, and two bullets struck London — in his chest and abdomen.

Because a second youth was nearly shot that afternoon, an additional attempted murder count was filed against Jeremiah Grady.

In the criminal complaint, cited by the Star Tribune, prosecutors allege that Letterance Grady has denied being present for the shooting.

However, video surveillance from the area showed a man matching his description who was with Jeremiah Grady moments before the shooting, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Letterance Grady shuttled his son to and from the crime scene.

The complaint states there was a physical fight between London and Jeremiah Grady's younger brother before the shooting.

According to the complaint, Jeremiah Grady suddenly showed up in black clothing and a mask and brandished a gun. The shooting sent people scattering for safety, and killed London.

Both Jeremiah Grady and his brother told police in recorded interviews their father "encouraged them to retaliate" against London's family, according to the complaint, which notes Letterance Grady denied telling his son to use a gun.

Letterance Grady later admitted to police he drove his son to the site of the fight, and waited in a nearby parking lot for him to return.

The complaint, also obtained by KTSP, alleges Letterance Grady said he heard shots, and then drove his son away from the scene.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign continues to seek donations to help pay for London's funeral.