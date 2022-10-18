A 12-year-old girl in Paris, France, who vanished after school Friday was found stuffed in a trunk with her throat slit and the numbers "1" and "0" possibly written on her feet, say authorities.

The parents of the girl, identified as Lola Daviet, called police Friday afternoon when she didn't come home from school, the BBC reports.

To their horror, her mutilated body was found later that evening in a trunk near the building in the 19th arrondissement where she lived with her family, according to the BBC.

Her body was placed in the trunk underneath a small pile of linens, Le Monde reports.

Her hands and feet were bound with tape and her throat had been cut several times, the BBC reports. An autopsy showed that she died of asphyxiation, Le Monde reports.

She had also been sexually assaulted, the BBC reports.

The BBC, citing authorities, reports two Post-it notes were left on her feet with the numbers "1" and "0" written on them. However, one source told authorities that the numbers were actually imprinted on her body with a "device," French TV station BFMTV reports. The Washington Post, citing police, reports that the numbers were written on the girl's feet in red ink.

Tributes to Lola Daviet. Chesnot/Getty

On Saturday, police arrested a 24-year-old woman identified only as Dahbia B., according to authorities, Le Monde reports.

Security footage at the apartment allegedly shows the woman entering the front door of Lola's apartment building Friday afternoon — with the girl, the BBC reports.

Lola's father, Johan Daviet, who is the caretaker of the building where the family lives, checked the building's CCTV footage when the girl went missing.

To his surprise, he saw her entering the building with the woman, Metro UK reports.

Lola's mother, Delphine Daviet, wrote on Facebook on Friday: "Alert abduction of our daughter lola seen last time at 15:20 in the company of a girl we don't know in our residence."

The mother told Metro UK she immediately knew something was wrong when their daughter failed to come home on Friday.

"Lola knows that on Fridays you go straight home because we go to Béthune, the family village, a three-hour drive north of Paris," she told the outlet.

Police found signs of a struggle in the basement of the building, according to Metro UK.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Dahbia B. was arrested on Saturday and appeared before a judge in the criminal court of Paris early Monday morning.

On Monday, the prosecutor's office confirmed to Le Monde that she is expected to be indicted for "murder and rape of a minor under 15 years of age involving acts of torture and extreme violence."

A 43-year-old man is also in custody because police suspect he drove the woman and the suitcase in his car, the BBC reports. It is unclear whether he has been charged.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive, but have said that the woman is psychologically unstable and that the alleged slaying was "gratuitous," the BBC reports.

As police continue to investigate, Lola's friends and family are mourning the loss of the happy girl who loved gymnastics.

Students at Lola's school are shaken by the shocking murder of one of their classmates.

"My daughter cried all weekend, she hasn't slept a wink," one father told Le Parisien newspaper. "We can't trust anyone now in our neighbourhood. I am very afraid for my children."

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, called the child's killing "an "absolutely abominable and intolerable tragedy," the BBC reports.