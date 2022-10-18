12-Year-Old Paris Girl Is Found Murdered in Trunk, with Numbers '1' and '0' Mysteriously Left on Her Feet

Lola Daviet was last seen on surveillance footage entering her apartment building in Paris with a stranger, according to a Facebook post by her mother

By KC Baker
Published on October 18, 2022 01:34 PM
lola daviet
Lola Daviet and the woman accused of killing her. Photo: Facebook (2)

A 12-year-old girl in Paris, France, who vanished after school Friday was found stuffed in a trunk with her throat slit and the numbers "1" and "0" possibly written on her feet, say authorities.

The parents of the girl, identified as Lola Daviet, called police Friday afternoon when she didn't come home from school, the BBC reports.

To their horror, her mutilated body was found later that evening in a trunk near the building in the 19th arrondissement where she lived with her family, according to the BBC.

Her body was placed in the trunk underneath a small pile of linens, Le Monde reports.

Her hands and feet were bound with tape and her throat had been cut several times, the BBC reports. An autopsy showed that she died of asphyxiation, Le Monde reports.

She had also been sexually assaulted, the BBC reports.

The BBC, citing authorities, reports two Post-it notes were left on her feet with the numbers "1" and "0" written on them. However, one source told authorities that the numbers were actually imprinted on her body with a "device," French TV station BFMTV reports. The Washington Post, citing police, reports that the numbers were written on the girl's feet in red ink.

lola daviet
Tributes to Lola Daviet. Chesnot/Getty

On Saturday, police arrested a 24-year-old woman identified only as Dahbia B., according to authorities, Le Monde reports.

Security footage at the apartment allegedly shows the woman entering the front door of Lola's apartment building Friday afternoon — with the girl, the BBC reports.

Lola's father, Johan Daviet, who is the caretaker of the building where the family lives, checked the building's CCTV footage when the girl went missing.

To his surprise, he saw her entering the building with the woman, Metro UK reports.

Lola's mother, Delphine Daviet, wrote on Facebook on Friday: "Alert abduction of our daughter lola seen last time at 15:20 in the company of a girl we don't know in our residence."

The mother told Metro UK she immediately knew something was wrong when their daughter failed to come home on Friday.

"Lola knows that on Fridays you go straight home because we go to Béthune, the family village, a three-hour drive north of Paris," she told the outlet.

Police found signs of a struggle in the basement of the building, according to Metro UK.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Dahbia B. was arrested on Saturday and appeared before a judge in the criminal court of Paris early Monday morning.

On Monday, the prosecutor's office confirmed to Le Monde that she is expected to be indicted for "murder and rape of a minor under 15 years of age involving acts of torture and extreme violence."

A 43-year-old man is also in custody because police suspect he drove the woman and the suitcase in his car, the BBC reports. It is unclear whether he has been charged.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive, but have said that the woman is psychologically unstable and that the alleged slaying was "gratuitous," the BBC reports.

As police continue to investigate, Lola's friends and family are mourning the loss of the happy girl who loved gymnastics.

Students at Lola's school are shaken by the shocking murder of one of their classmates.

"My daughter cried all weekend, she hasn't slept a wink," one father told Le Parisien newspaper. "We can't trust anyone now in our neighbourhood. I am very afraid for my children."

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, called the child's killing "an "absolutely abominable and intolerable tragedy," the BBC reports.

Related Articles
Debbie Collier
On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body
Allahnia Lenoir aka Fruity
Ga. Woman, 24, Missing for 2 Months Was Murdered, Say Police — and a Suspect Is at Large
Debbie Collier
911 Call About Ga. Mom Debbie Collier Mentioned Accident with Mystery Truck Driver Who Was 'Out on Parole'
Eliza Fletcher
Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction
Eliza Fletcher Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept ***UPDATED CITY WATCH*** 9:07 AM · Sep 2, 2022 https://twitter.com/MEM_PoliceDept/status/1565733106962890752/photo/2
Body of Eliza Fletcher Found Days After Tennessee Teacher Was Kidnapped During Morning Jog
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video
Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher's Death Was 'Isolated Attack by a Stranger,' Says District Attorney
Kendra Hanks
Missing Teen Is Found Fatally Stabbed, Police Think She Got into Suspect's SUV on Walk Home from Work
Ezekiel Harry
Mother and Boyfriend Arrested After Missing Toddler's Body Is Found in Trash
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Gladys Yvette Borcela
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
Eli Hart
Minn. Boy, 6, Who Dreamed of Becoming a Firefighter, Is Found Dead in the Trunk of His Mom's Car
Carmen White and Cynthia Cervantes
Texas Woman Is Found Slain and Suspect Is Sister, Who Allegedly Made 13-Year-Old Son Move Body
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Mom Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Allegedly Went to Gun Range to Learn How to Shoot Before Murder
ashley wadsworth
Mormon Teen Who Traveled to U.K. to Share Faith with Online Boyfriend Found Murdered in His Bed
Joseph Kromelis
Chicago Homeless Man Who Was Featured in Documentary in Grave Condition After Man Allegedly Sets Him on Fire