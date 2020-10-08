Grant Eggertsen has reportedly been charged with aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, criminal trespass and assault after the locksmith alerted authorities

Locksmith Saves Utah Woman Who Wrote '911' on Hand After Ex Broke Into House and Wouldn't Let Her Leave

A locksmith in Utah helped to save a woman who was trapped inside her home by an ex-boyfriend.

The locksmith, who has only been identified by his first name, Greg, was alerted to the woman's predicament after she showed him "911" written on her hand, CNN reported Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a Wasatch County Sheriff's report obtained by CNN, Greg said that he noticed during the job that the man in the house "acted suspiciously, staying close to the female and only allowing her to have her phone with his permission."

Greg told news station Fox 13 that the woman showed him her hand more than once, which prompted him to call 911 after he left.

"So obviously, that drew some attention from me. But I was wearing a mask, so I couldn't mouth anything to her or anything," Greg said. "She's showing me the '911' again, kind of making sure that I saw it. And I made eye contact with her, to basically let her know that yeah, I saw it."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Grant Eggertsen has been identified as the woman's ex who allegedly would not let her leave.

Eggertsen arrived at the woman's house last Thursday, and the pair got into an argument about her dating somebody else, the sheriff's report said, according to CNN. He allegedly assaulted her and then kept her in the house and took her phone away.

Eggertsen has been charged with aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, criminal trespass and assault by the Wasatch County Attorney's Office, CNN reported. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond after the Fourth District Court changed a previous order from the Wasatch County Justice Court that he should be held without bail, CNN reported.

The Wasatch Sheriff's office and the Wasatch County Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.