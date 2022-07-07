Local Facebook Celebrity Killed While on Live Stream After Argument with Commenters

Three suspects are in custody with two being held on homicide charges and a $1 million bond over the shooting death of Terrill Smith, police said in a release on Wednesday

Three people are in custody and a Michigan Facebook celebrity is dead after being shot on a livestream following an argument with social media commenters.

On Wednesday, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said in a release that on June 28 at 11 a.m. police received "multiple calls of shots fired with a man laying on the ground" on Nash Avenue in Ypsilanti.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Once on the scene, deputies found Terrill Smith, 46, who "had been hit multiple times by gunfire." Medical workers rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died, deputies added.

"While Terrill streamed live from his Facebook page, the shooting was overheard/witnessed by many," the release said. Before the video was taken down, it was "shared numerous times and countless people were exposed to the reality of gun violence here in our community."

On July 1, three people were arrested for their alleged connection to the fatal shooting. One Ypsilanti City man, 24, was taken into custody in Georgia and is "in the process" of being transferred to Washtenaw County on pending charges, officials said. His identity was not released.

The sheriff's office added that two women — Martita Bonner, 41, from Ypsilanti Township and Jermia Castion, 25, of Ypsilanti — have also been arraigned for conspiracy to commit homicide/open murder. They are both being held at the Washtenaw County Jail on a $1 million bond.

It's not clear if Castion and Bonner have lawyers to comment on their behalf.

During the livestream, Smith — who was famous for his "brutally honest" Facebook live sessions titled "Rells Corner" — was showing love for his hometown, according to WDIV in Detroit.

"What makes y'all think because y'all moved that ya'll better than Ypsi?" he said, per the outlet. "Y'all aren't better than Ypsi. Ya'll a product of Ypsi."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He then went back and forth with a commenter who threatened him, officials told WDIV, and Smith reportedly said in response, "Now y'all on Facebook, 'I'm riding around with 60 shots.' "

An individual went to Smith's Ypsilanti Township home when he said, "OK, we've got action. We've got action," according to WDIV.

The NBC affiliate added that, at the time, the live stream had thousands of viewers when police said that more than 30 shots were fired and Smith was hit. The actual shooting wasn't in view; however, a bystander is heard calling police. The video had 37,000 views before Facebook pulled it.

Smith's mother, Genniece Smith, has since spoken out and told Detroit's FOX2 that her son "was a comedian. He disrespected people and they got mad. Words can't kill you..a gun can."

She added, "Two gunmen got out, shot at Terrill."

Genniece said the dispute began after Terrill laughed at a video of someone in fight.

"My son put up a video of her son getting knocked out," she told FOX2. "A lot of people didn't like [Terrill] — so what! People cannot kill people for talking. A family was mad at [Terrill], they got on Facebook Live and said they were going to slap me and kill him."

Continued Genniece: "God has the last say. But right now, the devil came and took my son."