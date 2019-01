Annapolis, Md., June 28: The assistant editor and columnist for the Gazette had an eye for narrative detail, and died on his wife, Maria’s, 58th birthday as she waited for him to come home before opening the present he’d left for her. “My brother wasn’t shot because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” wrote best-selling novelist Carl Hiaasen. “He was shot because he was exactly where he was supposed to be, where he wanted to be, editing a newspaper on deadline for the readers in a town he loved.” On Facebook, he added: “We called him Big Rob because he was so tall, but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us.”