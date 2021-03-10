Lisa Todd vanished in 1985, and her remains were found in 1988

Pregnant Pa. Teen Vanished in 1985, and Her Skeletal Remains Found in Well Have Been ID'd

Pennsylvania authorities announced that human remains found in a well more than 30 years ago belong to a pregnant teenager who went missing in 1985.

On Tuesday, Bensalem officials said at a press conference that the skeletal remains, found decomposing in 1988, were those of Lisa Todd, 17, Philadelphia.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Todd's body was discovered by someone walking by an abandoned distillery on State Road in Bensalem on Jan. 24, 1988. At the time, authorities believed the then-unidentified woman to be about six months pregnant and between the ages of 17 and 23.

Todd was reported missing in the fall of 1985. She was 17 at the time, but because she would have turned 18 in 1986, her name was taken out of the National Crime Information Center database, and no matches came up when her body was found two years later.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Officials were able to identify her body with the help of genealogists and ancestry companies like 23andMe. A family tree was built with two living relatives located in Philadelphia.

Officials then reached out to Todd's family and confirmed their findings.

"After I summed it up, I said, 'Do you have a sibling that vanished or disappeared?' And I was told, 'Yes, I have a sister that disappeared in the fall of '85,'" Bensalem Police Detective Chris McMullin said at a press conference Tuesday.

McMullin said Todd's brother appeared to react as "relieved, surprised, emotional, shocked."