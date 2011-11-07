Lindsay Lohan Checks In and Out of Jail

Once again, Lindsay Lohan has the last laugh.

The actress was released early from an overcrowded jail Monday morning after serving just over four hours starting at 9 Sunday night, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirms.

“All I can tell you is that she was already released,” L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Moore told PEOPLE early Monday morning.

A sheriff’s spokesman previously explained that Lohan could be sprung early due to a federal mandate to ease the overpopulated jail. Nonviolent offenders are routinely sent home early after serving only a fraction of their sentences.

Lohan, 25, had checked herself into the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, Calif., after she was sentenced to 30 days in jail last week after admitting she violated probation in her DUI and necklace-theft cases.

She must now walk an extremely thin tightrope, working an additional 53 days of janitorial duty at the L.A. morgue and attending 18 more psychotherapy sessions, all by the end of March.

If she slips up, she could face an additional 270-day jail sentence, although she could be released early for overcrowding in that scenario as well.

