Lindsay Lohan Finishes Rehab

And she’s out.

Three months after entering rehab as part of a plea agreement in a criminal case, Lindsay Lohan left a Malibu treatment center Tuesday.

TMZ posted a photo of the actress leaving Cliffside Malibu.

Lohan, 27, checked into the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on May 2, a stay ordered by a court after she allegedly lied to police at the scene of a car accident last June, violating her earlier probation.

Lohan moved from Betty Ford to Cliffside Malibu about halfway through her stay, as the latter facility was said to be better suited for longer-term care.

This was Lohan’s sixth known stay in rehab.

Meanwhile, Lohan’s latest movie, The Canyons, had premiered Monday night in New York City. Most reviews have not been kind, although Canyons director Paul Schrader praised the troubled actress at the event.

“Lindsay has moved out of her ingénue phase,” he said, comparing her to Angie Dickinson and Ann-Margret. “I think she wears the new phase quite well.”

