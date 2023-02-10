Lindsay Clancy Said She Had 'a Touch of Postpartum Anxiety' a Day Before Allegedly Killing Kids: Prosecutors

A day before she allegedly strangled her three children to death, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy said she was feeling "a touch of postpartum anxiety," according to prosecutors.

Clancy, 32, allegedly documented her feelings in a note on her phone dated Jan. 23, prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Clancy wrote she was experiencing "'a touch of postpartum anxiety' around returning to work" as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, and that her psychiatrist prescribed medication to treat those feelings.

The next evening, the mom of three allegedly murdered her three young children - 7-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora – by strangling each of them to death with an exercise band, while prosecutors say she sent her husband, Patrick Clancy, to pick up dinner for the family.

Following the deaths of the children, prosecutors say Clancy cut her wrists and neck, then leapt out of the couple's second-story bedroom window, in an alleged suicide attempt. As a result, she remains paralyzed from the waist down, her attorney says.

Dawson and Cora died Jan. 24, while Callan died days later.

Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy. Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

Since then, Clancy has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in connection with their deaths.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington described his client as a loving mother and "a beautiful person who was thoroughly destroyed" by medication, and whose "possibility of postpartum psychosis… is pretty much ignored" by doctors she allegedly sought treatment from.

He argued in court Tuesday her mental health was not adequately addressed before the deaths of the children.

A judge declined to set monetary bail for Clancy, and instead ordered she remain hospitalized until medically cleared to be sent to another facility. Upon treatment completion, her bail will be re-evaluated, the judge said.

A subsequent court date is scheduled for May 2.

