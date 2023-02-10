Lindsay Clancy Said She Had 'a Touch of Postpartum Anxiety' a Day Before Allegedly Killing Kids: Prosecutors

Lindsay Clancy, 32, allegedly documented her feelings in a note on her phone dated Jan. 23, prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday

By
Published on February 10, 2023 01:31 PM
Lindsay Marie Clancy
Lindsay Clancy. Photo: Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

A day before she allegedly strangled her three children to death, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy said she was feeling "a touch of postpartum anxiety," according to prosecutors.

Clancy, 32, allegedly documented her feelings in a note on her phone dated Jan. 23, prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Clancy wrote she was experiencing "'a touch of postpartum anxiety' around returning to work" as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, and that her psychiatrist prescribed medication to treat those feelings.

The next evening, the mom of three allegedly murdered her three young children - 7-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora – by strangling each of them to death with an exercise band, while prosecutors say she sent her husband, Patrick Clancy, to pick up dinner for the family.

Following the deaths of the children, prosecutors say Clancy cut her wrists and neck, then leapt out of the couple's second-story bedroom window, in an alleged suicide attempt. As a result, she remains paralyzed from the waist down, her attorney says.

Dawson and Cora died Jan. 24, while Callan died days later.

Lindsay Marie Clancy's children
Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy. Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

Since then, Clancy has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in connection with their deaths.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington described his client as a loving mother and "a beautiful person who was thoroughly destroyed" by medication, and whose "possibility of postpartum psychosis… is pretty much ignored" by doctors she allegedly sought treatment from.

He argued in court Tuesday her mental health was not adequately addressed before the deaths of the children.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A judge declined to set monetary bail for Clancy, and instead ordered she remain hospitalized until medically cleared to be sent to another facility. Upon treatment completion, her bail will be re-evaluated, the judge said.

A subsequent court date is scheduled for May 2.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Has 'Got It Under Control' Ahead of Super Bowl, Says His Mom Donna
Times Square shooting
Shooting Near Times Square Leaves 22-Year-Old Man Dead
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Louisiana Family of 4, Including Teen, Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
Jennifer Brown
Pa. Police Arrest 'Supposed' Friend, Business Partner in Death of Mom Found in Shallow Grave
Lindsay Clancy
Medical Expert Weighs in on Lindsay Clancy Case and Postpartum Psychosis: 'Untethered From Reality'
Elliot Blair
Wife of Calif. Attorney Who Died Mysteriously at Mexican Resort Speaks Out: 'I Know It's Not an Accident'
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares a One Week Postpartum Update
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares One Week Postpartum Update: 'Breastfeeding, Pumping, Repeat'
Lindsay Clancy
Weeks Before Deaths of Her 3 Kids, Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy Said, 'I Wish I Could Feel Something'
Due to the fatal crash at North Avenue and Wolfe Street, traffic in the area will be shut down for several hours
1 Dead, 5 Injured After Stolen Car Driver Slams Into Building and Causes Collapse
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment on Oct. 10, 2019, in El Paso, Texas
Gunman Who Killed 23 People at a Texas Walmart in 2019 Pleads Guilty to Dozens of Charges
Lindsay Clancy
Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy, Accused of Strangling 3 Young Children, Allegedly Wanted to Have More Kids
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Prosecutors Say Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Kids 'Resented' Them. Her Lawyers Say It Was Psychosis
tyre nichols
Memphis Officer Took and Sent Photos of Tyre Nichols After Beating: Documents  
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Strangled Her 3 Children to Death After She Heard a 'Man's Voice Telling Her To': Prosecutors
Gabby Petito injury selfie
Newly Released Photo Shows Gabby Petito Documenting Face Injuries Before Encountering Moab Police
Brittany Carter
'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'