On Night Her 3 Kids Were Killed, Lindsay Clancy Was 'Smiling and Happy,' Husband Told Police

Lindsay Clancy was in good spirits hours before she allegedly killed her three young children, her husband told police, according to prosecutors.

In court Tuesday, Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said Patrick Clancy told police his wife's demeanor that day didn't raise any red flags, and in fact, "the defendant was having one of her best days."

"She was smiling and happy, and there was no indication that she was going to harm the kids," Patrick said, per the prosecution.

Clancy, 32, is accused of murdering the couple's three children — 7-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora — by strangling each of them to death with an exercise band in the basement of the family's Duxbury, Mass., home, on Jan. 24.

She has since pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Lindsay Clancy and family. Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Following the deaths of the children, Clancy allegedly slit her wrists and neck, then leapt from her second-story bedroom window in an attempt at suicide, prosecutors say.

She remains paralyzed from the waist down, her attorney says.

Prosecutors say the alleged murders were executed with "deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity and cruelty," and accused Clancy of intentionally sending her husband, Patrick, on an errand run to pick up dinner and prescription medication at a CVS that evening so that she could act out her plan to kill their kids.

"She created the situation, and she used Apple Maps to make sure she would have enough time to strangle each child before her husband returned from where she had sent him," prosecutors said.

A judge declined to set monetary bail for Clancy, and instead, ordered she remain held at her current hospital until medically cleared to be transferred to another facility.

She is set for a return to court May 2.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.